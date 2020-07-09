700 Meadowood Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities

700 Meadowood is a roomy 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome in Wilmington. These townhomes include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and have washer/ dryer hookups. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space and storage. The bedrooms are both spacious and provide ample storage space. The property has a large community yard and personal patio space. For more information on this property, please call 815-722-1389 and for additional listings & showing times, visit www.protown.org Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.

https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066743?source=marketing