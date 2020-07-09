All apartments in Wilmington
Last updated July 9 2020

700 Meadowood Lane

700 Meadowood Lane · (815) 722-1389
Location

700 Meadowood Lane, Wilmington, IL 60481

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$845

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 950 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
700 Meadowood is a roomy 2 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom townhome in Wilmington. These townhomes include a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and have washer/ dryer hookups. The eat-in kitchen provides plenty of space and storage. The bedrooms are both spacious and provide ample storage space. The property has a large community yard and personal patio space. For more information on this property, please call 815-722-1389 and for additional listings & showing times, visit www.protown.org Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience.
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/2066743?source=marketing

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 700 Meadowood Lane have any available units?
700 Meadowood Lane has a unit available for $845 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 700 Meadowood Lane have?
Some of 700 Meadowood Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 700 Meadowood Lane currently offering any rent specials?
700 Meadowood Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 700 Meadowood Lane pet-friendly?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Wilmington.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane offer parking?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane does not offer parking.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane have a pool?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane does not have a pool.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane have accessible units?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 700 Meadowood Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 700 Meadowood Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 700 Meadowood Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
