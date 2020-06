Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2 large balconies on each end of the home. Large laundry room with washer and dryer along with storage space. The master bedroom offers a large walk in closet and separate vanity. All new carpeting and flooring throughout the home. Contact us for more details!



(RLNE5742286)