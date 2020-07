2770 Moraine Valley Road

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

READY, SET, GO!!! SMART MODEL AND BEST VALUE with this DESIRED WAUCONDA LIBERTY LAKES HOME featuring 2,488 SQUARE FEET that offers 4 BEDROOMS, 2 1/2 BATHS, and attached BIG THREE (3) CAR TANDEM GARAGE. LARGE ISLAND KITCHEN with PANTRY & EAT-IN BREAKFAST AREA. First floor laundry/utility room. MASTER BEDROOM SUITE w/ EN SUITE BATH & walk-in closet. 9' CEILINGS on 1ST floor. Huge FENCED BACKYARD for PETS CONSIDERED on case-by-case basis with additional refundable pet security deposit. FULL BASEMENT for storage or work shop. CLOSE TO BAXTER Technology Park. Highly rated FREMONT ELEMENTARY/MIDDLE SCHOOLS & MUNDELEIN HIGH SCHOOL attendance area. LONG-TERM LEASE AVAILABLE. NO SMOKING RENTAL. August 1st move-in available so ACT NOW TO MAKE THIS YOUR PERFECT NEW HOME! ***NOTE: YOU MUST HAVE YOUR OWN TENANT AGENT SHOW YOU THIS HOME since listing agent is exclusive agent of the owner and is unable to act in a dual agent capacity to show you this home.