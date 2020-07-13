112 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL with parking
Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.
Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Warrenville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.