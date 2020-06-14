92 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 49
1 of 25
1 of 19
1 of 45
1 of 29
1 of 15
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 25
1 of 27
1 of 53
1 of 45
1 of 42
1 of 17
1 of 20
1 of 18
1 of 20
1 of 13
1 of 28
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 16
1 of 14
1 of 20
Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.
Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today. See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warrenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.