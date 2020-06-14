Apartment List
92 Apartments for rent in Warrenville, IL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warrenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Cantera
21 Units Available
Preserve At Cantera
30000 Village Green Blvd, Warrenville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,340
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,536
1157 sqft
Beautiful, comfortable and spacious, this development offers pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Most units are equipped with new carpeting, hardwood floors, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans and designer kitchens.
Results within 1 mile of Warrenville
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:28pm
$
Country Lakes
21 Units Available
Fifteen98 Naperville
1598 Fairway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
937 sqft
Prime Golf Course location close to Route 59 and I-88 and walking distance to Metra 59 Station. Open floor plans, fully equipped kitchens and full-size washer/dryer in units.
Results within 5 miles of Warrenville
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
32 Units Available
Briarbrook Apartment Homes
1147 Briarbrook Dr, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1041 sqft
Four spaciously renovated apartment home designs. Community is located near I-355, I-88 and Route 59. Units have abundant sunlight and exceptional views. Community features door-to-door trash pickup and fiber optic cable and internet.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
Eola Yards
38 Units Available
The Aventine at Oakhurst North
2800 Pontiac Drive, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1188 sqft
Live an upscale lifestyle with a large pool, state-of-the-art fitness center and dog park. Floor plans include relaxing bathtub, spacious walk-in closets and patio or balcony. Near parks and lakes for nature walks.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
14 Units Available
Railway Plaza
507 Railway Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,277
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,479
1212 sqft
Community features fitness area, heated pool and business center. Minutes from Naperville's Riverwalk and Centennial Beach. Luxurious apartments have dishwasher, microwave and separate dining spaces.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Beau Bien
28 Units Available
Lakeside Apartments
4800 Lake Trail Dr, Lisle, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,040
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,338
907 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1107 sqft
Luxury community includes parking, 24-hour gym, pool, tennis, and coffee bar. Units feature laundry, dishwasher, and walk-in closets. Located just five minutes away from Naperville and 25 minutes from O'Hare.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Courthouse Square
250 S Naperville Rd, Wheaton, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,664
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,522
1221 sqft
Smoke-free buildings, a car-wash area and a dog-grooming area. Never-before-lived-in studio and 1-3 bedroom apartment homes in historic, charming downtown Wheaton close to Wheaton College and Highway 38/Roosevelt Road.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Big Woods Marmion
26 Units Available
The Apartments at Kirkland Crossing
3055 Riverbirch Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,379
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,897
1391 sqft
Located just off I-88 and Kirk Road. Newly renovated, these one- to three-bedroom units feature granite counters, tile backsplashes, new lighting and wood flooring. This is a pet-friendly community.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
11 Units Available
Windscape of Naperville
896 Benedetti Dr, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,124
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,351
936 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Country Lakes
12 Units Available
The Fairways Of Naperville
970 Fairway Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,338
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,886
1144 sqft
Newly remodeled apartment homes with private patio/balcony, stunning views and in-unit laundry. Peaceful community with 24-hour gym, pool, sauna, tennis court and outdoor BBQ/Grill. Located in the heart of Naperville.
Verified

1 of 53

Last updated June 14 at 06:55pm
$
39 Units Available
Renew Wheaton Center
2 Wheaton Ctr, Wheaton, IL
Studio
$1,265
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1133 sqft
A recently renovated community featuring a state-of-the-art fitness center, large pool, and gaming areas. Spacious interiors featuring garden-style residences, open floor plans, and modern appliances. Near the Metra Station and bike trails.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Fox Valley
28 Units Available
Hunter's Glen Apartments
245 N Oakhurst Dr, Aurora, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,099
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1026 sqft
Located close to I-88 with easy access to outlet malls and downtown Chicago. Lush green community with a pool, volleyball court and tennis courts. Furnished apartments available.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
The Retreat at Danada Farms
22 Vivaldi Ct, Wheaton, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,657
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,822
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rice Lake Square and Seven Gables Park are both just a short walk from this community. Apartments feature in-unit laundry, gas-burning fireplaces and private entries. Community amenities include an internet cafe, swimming pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Brookdale
11 Units Available
Brookdale on the Park
1652 Brookdale Rd, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,397
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,824
1100 sqft
Charming community set in pleasant residential neighborhood minutes from downtown Naperville. Indoor/outdoor swimming pool and 24-hour gym. Renovated units with espresso cabinetry, granite countertops and wood burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
38 Units Available
Dwell At Naperville
1995 Yellowstone Drive, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,442
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,819
1104 sqft
If you are looking for a place that puts you in the center of all you need, with style, luxury, and services that enhance your lifestyle, look no further than Dwell at Naperville.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Downtown Naperville
10 Units Available
OneNineteen
119 S. Main St, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,695
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1032 sqft
In the heart of downtown Naperville, One Nineteen on Main has unparalleled proximity to the best shopping and dining in the Western Suburbs.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Far East
9 Units Available
Lakeview Townhomes at Fox Valley
168 Gregory St, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1080 sqft
These townhome-style apartments offer ample amenities and lots of space. Includes on-site pool and sundeck, fitness center and miles of trails. Homes offer in-unit washer and dryer, walk-in closets, and newer appliances.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
East Highlands
1 Unit Available
654 Melody
654 Melody Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1692 sqft
Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! - Three bedroom single family home close to downtown Naperville! Located in a quiet neighborhood, this bi-level has hardwood floors throughout.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Eola Yards
1 Unit Available
2497 Reflections Dr
2497 Reflections Drive, Aurora, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
2500 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Gorgeous VAULTED home w/ FULL finished basement with total living space more than 2500 sq ft! This NE facing home w/ OPEN concept floor plan offers wonderful sunlight throughout the day! Quiet lot location! Private front load 2

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
224 Tanoak Lane
224 Tanoak Lane, Naperville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,475
2048 sqft
Beautiful home all brick! Hardwood floors in all bedrooms, stairs, living room and dining room. Kitchen with vaulted ceiling and skylight overlooks. Spacious family room with views of private yard and patio. 3 cars garage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
2847 Henley Lane
2847 Henley Lane, Naperville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,575
1910 sqft
SPACIOUS ENERGY EFFICIENT TOWN HOME.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
841 South JULIAN Street
841 South Julian Street, DuPage County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2185 sqft
Recent Rehab...4 Bedroom 2 full bath home on 3/4 acre lot! Updated Kitchen with granite counters and eating-in area. Stainless appliances. Home features hardwood flooring in most rooms.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
Fox Valley
1 Unit Available
4125 Winslow Court
4125 Winslow Ct, Aurora, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1777 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOME WITH BASEMENT!!! Conveniently located in Aurora with award winning District 204 Schools! This 3 Bedroom "Braeden" with a BASEMENT- part of the Charlestown Collection, features 9 Ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 08:34pm
1 Unit Available
847 North Brainard Street
847 North Brainard Street, Naperville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1222 sqft
Airy, bright spacious unit that's just a short walk to the Metra and Downtown Naperville! Just a few blocks to everything. Grocery store, Starbucks, and many other stores across the street.
City Guide for Warrenville, IL

Before paved roads were a thing, and when the railroad wasn't in town, plank roads were all the rage. Warrenville connected to its farming neighbors via a plank road, on which a stagecoach line ran. Think tracks made of wood -- that's a plank road. It's like a modern-day highway, but also a treat for termites.

Warrenville was founded in 1833 by Julius Warren, who headed west from New York in search of a do-over after his distillery business failed. The town's first building was an inn and tavern which still stands today. Julius tried to convince the railroad to come through town -- the grand prize for all small towns in those days -- but he ultimately had to wait 20 years for rail service. In the meantime, the town was connected by stagecoach to neighboring Naperville and Winfield. Warrenville stayed small until the greater Chicago area eventually expanded to meet it, changing this former farm town into the modern suburb it is today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Warrenville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Warrenville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

