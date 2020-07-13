Apartment List
/
IL
/
vernon hills
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:54 AM

214 Apartments for rent in Vernon Hills, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vernon Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:32am
41 Units Available
The Atworth at Mellody Farm
1111 N Milwaukee Ave, Vernon Hills, IL
Studio
$1,732
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,607
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,462
1243 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
30 Units Available
The MilTon Luxury Apartments
1155 Museum Blvd, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,645
1001 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,658
1402 sqft
Incredible community with upscale mid-rise living. On-site amenities include a playground, business center, conference center and 24-hour gym. High-end amenities include fully furnished units with stainless steel appliances and extra storage.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
8 Units Available
Cambridge Heights
Emerald Pointe Apartments
695 Westmoreland Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,170
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
969 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments with kitchen breakfast bars, open floor plans, spacious interiors and great views. On-site laundry available. Minutes from parks, schools and luxurious golf courses. Near I-94, Hawthorn Mall and The Marriott Theater.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
360 Washington Court
360 Washington Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1025 sqft
RENTAL TOWNHOME: Available August 1st! Two-bedroom, two-story townhome with a private entrance in New Century Town of Vernon Hills. Foyer opens to large living and dining room with neutral carpet and decor.

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
980 North Lakeside Drive
980 N Lakeside Dr, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
840 sqft
2 BEDROOM 3RD FLOOR END UNIT WITH GARAGE & LAUNDRY IN UNIT. WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS, NEWER LIGHT FIXTURES, NEWER REFRIGERATOR. NEWER A/C IN MASTER BEDROOM. BIG WALK-IN CLOSET IN MASTER BEDROOM. LOTS OF PARKING. CLOSE TO METRA, SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
377 Jefferson Court
377 Jefferson Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1050 sqft
WONDERFUL NEW CENTURY TOWN LOCATION! THIS BEAUTY HAS BEEN RECENTLY REMODELED! JUST UNPACK AND START ENJOYING THE END UNIT WITH A PRIVATE ENTRY FACING EAST! GORGEOUS KITCHEN WITH UPDATED WHITE CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTERS AND STAINLESS/WHITE

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Menconis Villas by The Lake
711 Lakeside Drive North
711 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1727 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY SUNNY HOME IN GREAT LOCATION READY FOR NEW TENANT! , ALL HARDWOOD FLOOR, FORMAL LIVING AND DINNING ROOM, FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE, KITCHEN WITH NEW APPLIANCES SS COOKING RANGE, MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER, THREE BEDROOMS ON 2ND FLOOR,

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
920 North Lakeside Drive
920 North Lakeside Drive, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
840 sqft
Ready now for immediate occupancy! First floor unit with patio, 2 parking spaces plus extra parking, minutes to Metra and shopping.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
329 Farmingdale Circle
329 Farmingdale Circle, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1012 sqft
Available from June1!!!! 1200 sf 2-bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhouse with wood laminate flooring on the first floor. Remodeled kitchen features upgraded maple cabinets. Pool access. Close to shopping and train station.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
709 Court of Spruce, Unit 4
709 Court of Spruce, Vernon Hills, IL
1 Bedroom
$895
500 sqft
1 Bed 1 Bath Condo in Vernon Hills for Rent CLICK THE LINK BELOW TO VIEW OUR 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=DPiPRQcE7qd This one-bedroom condo in Vernon Hills sits in a quiet community setting.

1 of 17

Last updated April 4 at 07:32am
1 Unit Available
409 Muirwood Ct
409 Muirwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1034 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom I bath condo rental in popular subdivision. Modern kitchen with granite counter top and appliances. Bright and spacious living and dining room with private balcony.

1 of 5

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
344 MALLARD Court
344 Mallard Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1012 sqft
2 STORY TOWNHOMES 2 BR, 1.5 BATH AND ATTACHED GARAGE. ALL NEW: SIDING, ROOF, GARAGE DOOR, WINDOWS, CUSTOM KITCHEN WITH GRANITE TOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, HARDWOOD FLOORS. GREAT AREA WITH CLUB HOUSE, POOL, PLAY GROUND.

1 of 11

Last updated July 21 at 09:14am
1 Unit Available
201 Redwood Ct
201 Redwood Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
Beautiful, well done unit in spacious Westwood complex with 2 large bedrooms, 1 bathroom and 1 car attached garage. Water and trash is included in the rent. NO dogs are allowed in this complex.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
494 Tyler Court
494 Tyler Court, Vernon Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1050 sqft
WELL MAINTAINTED UNIT ! SPACIOUS MASTER BEDROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET. THE UNIT HAS BEEN BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED WITH UPGRADES INCLUDING BAMBOO FLOORS IN BEDROOMS, CROWN MOLDING, 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH STORAGE.
Results within 1 mile of Vernon Hills

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
522 Stevenson Drive
522 Stevenson Drive, Libertyville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2178 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch in Libertyville - Spacious brick ranch with generous room sizes, large eat-in kitchen with island, double oven, cook top, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer and dryer, dining room with sliders to private back yard patio, partial

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1328 Derby Lane
1328 Derby Lane, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1390 sqft
Flexible move in options. Good location close to many amenities including shopping, dining, and Metra stations. This is a 1/2 duplex with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms (2 full bath on second level, 1 half bath on first level).

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
2433 Madiera Lane
2433 Madiera Lane, Buffalo Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1598 sqft
Beautiful 3BR/2.1BA Townhouse With 9' Vaulted Ceilings And Skylights In The Prestigious Tenerife Subdivision. Fresh Painted The entire House. White Kitchen includes 42" Cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, Brand New GE Range.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1260 Huntington Drive
1260 Huntington Drive, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1206 sqft
Cambridge West 1/2 duplex with vaulted ceilings in LR, DR, Kitchen & Bedrooms. Very sunny and bright. Kitchen open to family room, fireplace and slider door ( new) to backyard. Master with large walk-in closet & 1 car garage. Convenient location.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1360 Newport Street
1360 Newport Street, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1333 sqft
Available August 1st! Fabulous Rental in Lakewood Village! Vernon Hills Elementary and Jr. High. Neutrally decorated, wood laminate flooring, fenced yard and more! Sun-drenched living room with skylights & cozy fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Indian Creek of Buffalo Grove
3261 Indian Creek Drive
3261 Indian Creek Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,200
3045 sqft
This rental has it all; top to bottom brand new paint throughout. Shiny HW floors and 9ft ceilings 1st fl. 2-story entry, dining & living rms. Granite on maple cabinets Kitchen open to family room with fireplace and ceiling fan.

1 of 34

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
Kenlock Park
240 Harding Avenue
240 Harding Avenue, Libertyville, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
1776 sqft
Seller will consider rent with option.Easy show! IMMACULATE 4 bedroom tri-level in sought after Kenloch Park. OPEN floor plan with entire NEW kitchen. Living room with HARDWOOD floor and fireplace.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
52 CHESTNUT Terrace
52 Chestnut Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2294 sqft
Rarely available single family home for rent - Stevenson High School! Need a great place to call home? Look no further, this home has it all: hardwood floors throughout, new appliances, updated baths, a master suite with his & hers vanities, lots of

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Cambridge West
1194 Ballantrae Place
1194 Ballantrae Place, Mundelein, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1266 sqft
Enjoy beautiful views from the balcony. Great 3 bedroom condo, centrally located. Close to parks, shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Updated kitchen with wood flooring. Living room with fireplace. Features vaulted ceilings, open floor plan.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
The Woodlands at Fiore
2721 Acacia Terrace
2721 Acacia Terrace, Buffalo Grove, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
4380 sqft
Most desirable street in Buffalo Grove! Meticulously maintained Contemporary home located on Arboretum Golf Course in highly rated STEVENSON HIGH SCHOOL district! Huge kitchen with BRAND NEW granite countertops, 42" cabinets, stainless steel
City Guide for Vernon Hills, IL

Vernon Hills started out as just a 200-acre farm in the 1850s. The community didn’t shed its agricultural roots for nearly a hundred years. As it developed, it was still just a far-north outpost of Chicago, until recently.

Vernon Hills is one of the northernmost parts of Chicagoland; in fact, it’s less than 30 miles from being in Wisconsin. The town does have apartment rentals, with a wide variety of layouts and amenities. Vernon Hills offers a great quality of life. The down side to that is that you’ll pay accordingly for the higher standard of living. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Vernon Hills, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Vernon Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Vernon Hills 1 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 BedroomsVernon Hills 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsVernon Hills 3 BedroomsVernon Hills Apartments under $1,000Vernon Hills Apartments under $1,200Vernon Hills Apartments under $1,300
Vernon Hills Apartments with BalconyVernon Hills Apartments with GarageVernon Hills Apartments with GymVernon Hills Apartments with Hardwood FloorsVernon Hills Apartments with Move-in SpecialsVernon Hills Apartments with Parking
Vernon Hills Apartments with PoolVernon Hills Apartments with Washer-DryerVernon Hills Dog Friendly ApartmentsVernon Hills Furnished ApartmentsVernon Hills Pet Friendly PlacesVernon Hills Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILEvanston, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILOak Park, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, IL
Elgin, ILDowners Grove, ILGlenview, ILElmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILGlendale Heights, ILPark Ridge, ILNorthbrook, ILElk Grove Village, ILBloomingdale, ILSkokie, ILGurnee, IL
Algonquin, ILBerwyn, ILHoffman Estates, ILWestmont, ILRolling Meadows, ILCrystal Lake, ILHanover Park, ILWheeling, ILDeerfield, ILWilmette, ILMaywood, ILRoselle, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College