Sycamore, IL
339 East Becker Place
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:29 PM

339 East Becker Place

339 Becker Place · (847) 454-1700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

339 Becker Place, Sycamore, IL 60178

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2246 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage. This rental is loaded with upgrades: tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom, 2' bump to the dinette, 42" white kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Inhaus wide plank laminate flooring, direct vent fireplace and so much more. Reston Ponds is a quaint established community within walking distance to local schools and historic downtown Sycamore

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 339 East Becker Place have any available units?
339 East Becker Place has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 339 East Becker Place have?
Some of 339 East Becker Place's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 339 East Becker Place currently offering any rent specials?
339 East Becker Place isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 339 East Becker Place pet-friendly?
No, 339 East Becker Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Sycamore.
Does 339 East Becker Place offer parking?
Yes, 339 East Becker Place does offer parking.
Does 339 East Becker Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 339 East Becker Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 339 East Becker Place have a pool?
No, 339 East Becker Place does not have a pool.
Does 339 East Becker Place have accessible units?
No, 339 East Becker Place does not have accessible units.
Does 339 East Becker Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 339 East Becker Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 339 East Becker Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 339 East Becker Place does not have units with air conditioning.
