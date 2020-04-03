339 East Becker Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Rent a new build and popular Augusta floorplan and back up to a pond. 2246 sq. ft. with 4 bed/2.5 bath and 2.5 car garage. This rental is loaded with upgrades: tray ceiling in the Master Bedroom, 2' bump to the dinette, 42" white kitchen cabinets with granite counters and stainless steel appliances, Inhaus wide plank laminate flooring, direct vent fireplace and so much more. Reston Ponds is a quaint established community within walking distance to local schools and historic downtown Sycamore