2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:18 PM
12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Swansea, IL
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
10 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Last updated July 15 at 08:50 PM
14 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Results within 1 mile of Swansea
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
5793 Brett Michael
5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers
Results within 5 miles of Swansea
Last updated July 15 at 07:23 PM
4 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
463 PONDEROSA Avenue
463 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
1100 sqft
Two Story Townhouse in Pinetree Estates, 15 x 14 Vaulted Living Room and 15 x 14 Kitchen, Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator Included, Main Floor Also Provides Full Bathroom and 12 x 10 Bedroom with Double Closets, Upstairs Includes 15 x 14
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
501 PONDEROSA Avenue
501 Ponderosa Avenue, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
1200 sqft
Townhouse in Pinetree Estates Includes 15 x 12 Living Room, Main Floor Half Bathroom, Washer and Dryer Included, 11 x 8 Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Adjacent 10 x 5 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 17 x 15 Master
Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated July 15 at 06:03 PM
1 Unit Available
914 Terrace Court
914 Terrace Court, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring & upgrades throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal and ceramic tile flooring.
