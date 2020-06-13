34 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL with balcony
Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.
Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shiloh renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.