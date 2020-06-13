Apartment List
/
IL
/
shiloh
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

34 Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2547 LONDON Lane
2547 London Lane, Shiloh, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Two Story House with Wooded Lot in Villages at Wingate Subdivision, Open Floor Plan with Hardwood Flooring Throughout Main Living Areas, 14 x 13 Living Room, 14 x 12 Kitchen with Pantry ad Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,045
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1330 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,009
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!! Townhomes available for May and June Move Ins!!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
2 Units Available
Lake Christine Village
1837 Lebanon Ave, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$830
1029 sqft
Minutes away from downtown Belleville, this community includes a pool with a sun deck, professional landscaping and fireplaces. Located near schools, workplaces, and great dining and entertainment.

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1129 Creekside Ct
1129 Creekside Court, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
1140 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/LJIB1uLD8fU You will feel right at home at 1129 Creekside! New carpet on stairs and upper level! Located on a quaint cul-de-sac, this home offers three spacious levels of living space.

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
315 Caulfield Drive
315 Caulfield Drive, Swansea, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
5100 sqft
Spacious corner lot with 3 car garage and large fenced yard containing gorgeous trees and patio.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
670 Carol Ann Drive
670 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. All new laminate flooring throughout!. Living room with gas fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with new wood laminate flooring, electric stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
1030 Edgewood Dr.
1030 Edgewood Drive, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2450 sqft
Available early July 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom 2 story home, 2,450 SF with attached 2 car garage and large deck overlooking huge fenced yard. Open concept living room/kitchen area. The living room has an abundance of natural light and fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
5515 Old Collinsville Rd.
5515 Old Collinsville Road, Fairview Heights, IL
Studio
$1,650
Property Consists of Unique Two-Story Commercial Zoned Farm House, Beautifully Landscaped Large Wrap Around Porch with ADA Access, Current Use is Professional Office Space, Previously Used as Yogurt Store Excellent Visibility with Frontage on Old
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:11am
9 Units Available
Park Terrace Apartments
1 Park Terrace Ln, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$785
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
850 sqft
A variety of one- and two-bedrooms located across from Beautiful Park. Amenities include fully loaded kitchens, dishwashers, frost-free refrigerators, central air, optional fireplaces and more.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
1 Bedroom
$965
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
19 N 40th
19 N 40th St, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$950
2000 sqft
Large Family Home - Large 1.5 story , 3 bed , 2 full baths... fireplace...large dining room, family room, and sitting room....updated kitchen, Deck . (RLNE4775699)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
114 Ashley Drive
114 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
540 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom ground level Condo. Open floor plan. Living room with wood-burning fireplace. Dining area. Kitchen with appliances: stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Stacked washer/dryer in the unit. The patio has a storage unit.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
255 Eagle Ridge
255 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$825
640 sqft
1 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Upstairs Condo. Living room with wood-burning fireplace & vaulted ceiling with skylight. Dining area with patio doors to deck. Kitchen with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave & disposal. Stacked Washer/dryer in unit.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
600 North SMILEY Street
600 N Smiley Street, O'Fallon, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
2100 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Fairwood East Subdivision, Foyer Entry Opens to 15 x 13 Living Room and 13 x 12 Formal Dining Room, 19 x 12 Family Room Includes Wood Burning Fireplace, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
1807 East BELLE Avenue
1807 East Belle Avenue, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1220 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Jefferson Heights Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 21 x 10 Living Room, 12 x 7 Galley Style Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, 10 x 10 Adjacent Dining Area, Full Hallway

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
2009 WEXFORD GREEN Way
2009 Wexford Green Way, Belleville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1880 sqft
Three Bedroom Duplex in Fox Valley Subdivision, Wood Laminate Flooring Throughout Most of Main Floor, 19 x 14 Living Room Features Gas Fireplace, 14 x 13 Dining Area Walks Out to Back Patio, 11 x 20 Kitchen Provides Attractive Maple Cabinetry, Glass

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
131 Ashley Drive
131 Ashley Dr, Fairview Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$625
540 sqft
View Guided Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/JRSR0WSXeH8 Garden level 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. Living room with plush carpet, wood buring fireplace and door leading to your private patio. Patio has storage closet.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
115 FREY Lane
115 Frey Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
912 sqft
Ranch Style House in Upland Terrace Subdivision, 20 x 11 Living Room, 11 x 9 Dining Room, 11 x 10 Kitchen Provides Electric Range with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 12 x 12 First Bedroom,

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
104 South STANTON Street
104 Stanton St, Lebanon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1313 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Lebanon, Wood Flooring Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 18 x 11 Living Room Features Bay Window, 11 x 7 Dining Area, 9 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator,

1 of 14

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
121 MONTICELLO Place
121 Monticello Place, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1152 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Capitol Oaks Subdivision with Vaulted Ceilings, 17 x 11 Living Room, 12 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 11 x 11 Master Bedroom with

1 of 26

Last updated March 5 at 03:36am
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and
City Guide for Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Shiloh, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Shiloh renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Shiloh 1 BedroomsShiloh 2 Bedrooms
Shiloh Apartments with ParkingShiloh Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Shiloh Dog Friendly ApartmentsShiloh Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MO
O'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOCastle Point, MOAlton, ILWildwood, MOAffton, MO
Festus, MOWoodson Terrace, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSt. John, MOTroy, ILGlasgow Village, MONormandy, MOJennings, MOColumbia, ILLebanon, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy