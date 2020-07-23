12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred.