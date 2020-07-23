Apartment List
/
IL
/
shiloh
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM

12 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Shiloh, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Shiloh offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute fro... Read Guide >

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Christy Lane
707 Christy Ln, Shiloh, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1500 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/QyAKgo7qhbw 2 Bedroom, one full bath and one 3/4 bath 2 Story Duplex with one car attached garage. Living room with laminate floor. Eat-in kitchen with laminate floor, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1104 sqft
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
914 Terrace Court
914 Terrace Court, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1100 sqft
Updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car attached garage. Newer flooring & upgrades throughout. Living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace. Eat-in kitchen with pantry, stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & disposal and ceramic tile flooring.

1 of 18

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 07:14 AM
1 Unit Available
648 Carol Ann Drive
648 Carol Ann Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex with 1 car garage. Newer carpet throughout. Living room with gas fireplace. The eat-in kitchen has newer electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Results within 5 miles of Shiloh
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
13 Units Available
Villas At Crystal Lake
3735 Round Hill Rd, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
954 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
814 WHITE OAK Drive
814 White Oak Drive, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$615
1080 sqft
Townhouse Apartment in White Oak Estates Development, First Floor Provides 16 x 16 Living Room and Vaulted Ceiling, 16 x 8 Kitchen and Adjacent Dining Area, Kitchen Includes Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Stove and Refrigerator, Main Floor Half

1 of 25

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
803 FOXGROVE Drive
803 Foxgrove Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1720 sqft
Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision, 15 x 13 Living Room, 13 x 12 Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances, Glass Top Electric Range with Double Oven, Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Second Floor Provides 14 x 13 Master Suite with

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
5793 Brett Michael
5793 Brett Michael Ln, Belleville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
1010 sqft
ACTIVE DUTY MILITARY, VETERAN, MEDICAL, FIRST RESPONDER, TEACHER AND SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNTS AVAILABLE Nestled in a beautiful, wooded location off of Frank Scott Parkway, The Oaks of Dutch Hollow is a 77-unit apartment community, which offers

1 of 1

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In
City Guide for Shiloh, IL

Shiloh, IL is the home of the Saint Louis Science Center, which is rated as one of the top five science centers in the United States.

Shiloh, IL, is a rather small village located in St. Clair County, Illinois, and is part of the Saint Louis Metropolitan area. More than 11,000 people make their home in this quaint little village. The name of the village is derived from the log Shiloh Meeting House, the longest-organized United Methodist church in Illinois. St. Clair County, which was established in 1970, was one of the first counties to be established in Illinois and was named after Arthur St. Clair., who was the Governor of Northwest County. This area was known as Three Springs in 1807, due to the presence of three springs at the bottom of the hill from where the church held its meetings in those days. Shiloh was incorporated as a village in 1905, which is when the name change occurred. Are you looking for an apartment to rent in Shiloh? Look no further, we have information on different places for rent, such as duplexes for rent, month-to-month apartments, one-bedroom apartments and other rental homes. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartments in Shiloh, IL

Looking for 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Shiloh offer flexibility, privacy, and an ideal layout for roommates. Choose your location and make sure it's a reasonable commute from work, along with the neighborhood amenities you want from entertainment to green space.

Some 2 bedroom apartments in Shiloh offer two equal-sized rooms with the same bathrooms. Others may offer a smaller second bedroom that is intended as a den or guest room. The second bathroom could be located in a hallway or away from the bedrooms. If you’re moving in with a roommate, decide who will take the smaller room and potentially adjust each portion of the rent accordingly.

Consider how much privacy you want when renting 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments in Shiloh. Are the bedrooms right next to each other or situated across the apartment? Consider the views each bedroom offers, as well as if one offers more storage and a better layout.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOSt. Peters, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILSwansea, ILManchester, MOGranite City, ILMehlville, MOFairview Heights, ILMascoutah, ILCollinsville, ILTroy, ILCahokia, ILGlen Carbon, IL
Edwardsville, ILWood River, ILGlasgow Village, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOSpanish Lake, MOBethalto, ILEast Alton, ILJennings, MOAlton, ILMoline Acres, MOFerguson, MOAffton, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy