200 Apartments for rent in Schiller Park, IL with garage
1 of 31
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 26
1 of 20
1 of 37
1 of 12
1 of 30
1 of 26
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 25
1 of 13
1 of 10
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 24
1 of 33
1 of 23
Riddled with a gripping past, Schiller Park was the urban hangout of many a prohibition gangster. Al Capone bellied up to a local bar here and organized crime. Tough Roger Touhy fashioned his headquarters within a now defunct roadhouse, The Arch. But don't worry, all the riff-raff are gone by now!
Schiller Park is a suburban community just outside of Chicago. The streets are comprised of welcoming duplexes for rent that beckon a bygone era; an era where kids were in when the streetlights flickered and roads were closed down on weekends for neighborhood block parties. These things still exist in the village that's grown modern with the times. A town easily traversed on foot is more succinctly viewed from the window of a car or PACE bus, when en route cross-town. Crime rates are low here -- 58.9 percent lower on average -- than the rest of the nation. Overall, this is a trendy and inviting village ready to take new residents to task. See more
Schiller Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.