Last updated July 17 2020 at 2:20 AM

316 Meadow Green Lane

316 Meadow Hill Lane · No Longer Available
Location

316 Meadow Hill Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL 60073

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with slider to balcony. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with all new fixtures. Large closets. Freshly painted, finished one car garage with additional exterior parking. Well maintained exterior. Enjoy summer at the swimming pool, playgrounds and tennis courts. This exceptional town home is better than new. Will not last long ! Hurry !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have any available units?
316 Meadow Green Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Lake Beach, IL.
What amenities does 316 Meadow Green Lane have?
Some of 316 Meadow Green Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 316 Meadow Green Lane currently offering any rent specials?
316 Meadow Green Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 316 Meadow Green Lane pet-friendly?
No, 316 Meadow Green Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Round Lake Beach.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane offer parking?
Yes, 316 Meadow Green Lane offers parking.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 316 Meadow Green Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have a pool?
Yes, 316 Meadow Green Lane has a pool.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have accessible units?
No, 316 Meadow Green Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 316 Meadow Green Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 316 Meadow Green Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 316 Meadow Green Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
