316 Meadow Green Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage tennis court

You'll be amazed to see this beautiful REHABBED 2-story town home ready to move in ! Huge Living room with front patio, stone Fireplace and new laminate flooring. All new kitchen, with new counter tops and new stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with slider to balcony. Completely rehabbed bathrooms with all new fixtures. Large closets. Freshly painted, finished one car garage with additional exterior parking. Well maintained exterior. Enjoy summer at the swimming pool, playgrounds and tennis courts. This exceptional town home is better than new. Will not last long ! Hurry !!