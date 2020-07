Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Great 1st floor with no stairs to climb. 2 Bedroom with 2 full baths including master bedroom with walk in closet and full bath. Brand new flooring thru-out entire unit. Brand new Fridge installed 3 months ago. Great kitchen with enough room for a table to enjoy the view of the greenspace in the back of the property, The best part is you walk right out onto your patio to enjoy it every day. Wait there is more ceiling fans thru-out the entire unit. You even have your own laundry room with a full size washer and dryer. The bonus is a 1 car garage and you get to live in sought after Fairfield Village.