Last updated June 14 2020 at 5:24 AM

342 Apartments for rent in River Forest, IL with garage

River Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1135 Bonnie Brae Avenue
1135 Bonnie Brae Place, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2100 sqft
Your new home is ready to move in. Everything recently painted. Carpets cleaned. Extra large sunny apartment with exquisite living room and dining room which includes dining room set for your personal use.

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
12 Park Avenue
12 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
3042 sqft
Super spacious townhome in desirable River Forest. This is the sunny end unit with beautiful north, south and east views. The main level has living and dining space to fit your needs.

Last updated December 10 at 10:05pm
1 Unit Available
1534 Park Avenue
1534 Park Avenue, River Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
950 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 2 bedroom/1 bath unit with updated kitchen with gorgeous granite counter tops. Includes all utilities except for electric. Garage parking included. Great location...walking distance to Dominican University.
Results within 1 mile of River Forest
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
23 Units Available
The Emerson
1135 Westgate St, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,478
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,812
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,742
1104 sqft
Well-appointed homes that offer sprawling views of the Chicago skyline. Enjoy the on-site gym, lounge and pool. Near Oak Park Public Library and the Oak Park Metra station.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
33 Units Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Pl, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,295
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,583
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,823
1070 sqft
Air conditioning, hardwood flooring, bathtub and all kitchen appliances, including dishwasher and garbage disposal. In-unit laundry facilities. Garage, clubhouse, coffee bar, 24-hour gym and luxurious lobby. Pets are welcome.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 01:22am
17 Units Available
Oak Park Place
479 N Harlem Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,340
505 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,868
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1083 sqft
Loft apartments with soaring ceilings, large windows and open floor plans. Just 20 minutes from Chicago on the Green Line. Fitness center and bike storage for residents.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:21am
$
65 Units Available
ELEVEN33
1133 South Blvd, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,539
563 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,784
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,509
1150 sqft
It's More Than a Home, It's a Destination. Oak Park is a city of originals, one where ELEVEN33 fits right in by standingout. It's a development with its own vibe, a place where people go to live a life less ordinary.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
28 Units Available
Vantage Oak Park
150 Forest Ave, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,489
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,832
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,589
1155 sqft
Floor-to-ceiling windows, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and plank flooring. Residents enjoy access to a rooftop terrace, business center, lounge, clubroom and bike storage. Pet-friendly.

Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
675 Lake
675 Lake Street, Oak Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
FLOORPLAN: A3 | ONE BED | ONE BATH | LARGE LIVING & BEDROOM SPACES | CUSTOM HARDWOOD FLOORING | GALLEY STYLE KITCHEN WITH BREAKFAST BAR | GRANITE COUNTERTOPS | BLACK WHIRLPOOL APPLIANCES | CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING | LARGE WINDOWS | LOTS OF LIGHT |

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 S. Kenilworth Ave.
304 South Kenilworth Avenue, Oak Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1200 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 br w/internet & Heat - Property Id: 184674 Spacious Oak Park Classic 2 bedroom, high 1st floor of a six flat. Great Central Location.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1018 North 10th Avenue
1018 North 10th Avenue, Melrose Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
2595 sqft
Beautiful Rental Home! custom built in 2005. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, new ceramic floor in the kitchen. 1st floor in-law suite with private handicap accessible bath.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
North Maywood
1 Unit Available
1650 Riverwoods Drive
1650 Riverwoods Drive, Melrose Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1434 sqft
STUNNING 2 BED, 2 BATH UNIT AVAILABLE IN A TOP NOTCH BUILDING THAT IS IN A GREAT MELROSE PARK LOCATION.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
904 Thomas Avenue
904 Thomas Avenue, Forest Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2187 sqft
Available now! Spacious home in great Forest Park location - close to Blue Line CTA, park district, pool, parks, and more! Gutted and re-built in 2004, the first floor features hardwood floors, large living room, formal dining room, open kitchen w/

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
1030 BELOIT Avenue
1030 Beloit Avenue, Forest Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
1034 sqft
IS THIS HEAVEN? Almost! This Mid-Mod Ranch has been perfectly updated for today. 5-bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 2 levels of private living space, unique, one-of-a-kind gorgeous rental home in beautiful Forest Park.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
100 Forest Place
100 Forest Avenue, Oak Park, IL
Studio
$1,320
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
** Offering Virtual Tours Only.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
214 Circle Avenue
214 Circle Avenue, Forest Park, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom , private lot parking for additional $25 or garage parking for additional $50, all newer cabinets, stainless steel appliances, large walk in closet, Agent owned

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
7234 West Palmer Street
7234 W Palmer St, Elmwood Park, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2800 sqft
Gorgeous newer construction townhouse features 3 levels of living, high ceilings, open floor plan, corner fireplace,wet bar leads to kitchen with 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, high-end appliances, all bedrooms with large closets.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
415 South Euclid Avenue
415 South Euclid Avenue, Oak Park, IL
6 Bedrooms
$4,500
2312 sqft
Spacious, beautiful 6 Bedroom house with new kitchen, formal dining room with french doors leading to covered deck, gas fireplace, 4 bedrooms on 2nd floor, 2 large bedrooms and large living area on third with vaulted ceiling, skylights and a cedar
Results within 5 miles of River Forest
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 04:14am
$
O'Hare
101 Units Available
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$975
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,015
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:35am
Harwood Heights
25 Units Available
Mont Clare
7171 W Gunnison St, Harwood Heights, IL
Studio
$863
416 sqft
1 Bedroom
$979
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1000 sqft
Welcome to The Mont Clare Apartments in Harwood Heights, Illinois. This is your opportunity to Live Well. The Mont Clare Apartments is located at 7171 W. Gunnison Street just off Harlem Avenue in Harwood Heights.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
HOMESTEAD APARTMENTS
443 Sherwood Rd, La Grange Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,090
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Within walking distance of La Grange Park, this development offers comfortable, modern units complete with separate dining rooms, spacious closets, open floor plans, gas ranges and ceiling fans.

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
O'Hare
1 Unit Available
8718 West CATHERINE Avenue
8718 W Catherine Ave, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1434 sqft
Three story luxurious newer Town-House, 1434 sq ft, super sharp 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath with plenty of living and storage space. First floor features a good size foyer, mud room with garage access and a mechanical closet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Berwyn
1 Unit Available
6620 19th Street
6620 19th St, Berwyn, IL
1 Bedroom
$995
850 sqft
Very Well Kept 1Bed/1Bath Condo Berwyn - Very well kept 1Bed/1Bath condo in Berwyn. Windows throughout let in abundant sunlight. Dishwasher, stove, microwave, and fridge all stay! Dark laminate wood flooring and plenty of closet space.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Austin
1 Unit Available
4717 W. Harrison St. 2
4717 West Harrison Street, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
3 BR 1 BA apt. for rent - Property Id: 240117 Recently renovated in December 2019; blocks away from Eisenhower, CTA bus lines; close to Leland Elem. school. 1-car space in garage allotted to tenant included in rent.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in River Forest, IL

River Forest apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

