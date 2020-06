Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

First floor condo unit with full size washer and dryer, and 1 car garage near unit available now (garage space #123). Close to Wisconsin border and Fox Lake train station. Easy access to Route 12 and Route 31. Pets negotiable with extra security deposit. All applicants must submit rental application along with paystubs or proof of income, ID's, and picture of pet.