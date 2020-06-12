/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 8:14 PM
31 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Pingree Grove, IL
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1982 Diamond Head Trail
1982 Diamond Head Trail, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1802 sqft
Great rental opportunity in sought after Cambridge Lakes! 3 Bedroom + Loft, 2.5 Bath Newer Duplex. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/breakfast bar. Large living & family rooms. First floor laundry/mud room, attached 2 car garage.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
1333 Cape Cod Lane
1333 Cape Cod Lane, Pingree Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1847 sqft
Enjoy Cambridge Lakes lifestyle-Clubhouse, pools, parks, bike trails, baseball parks, exercise room & more-upgraded duplex. Excellent interior location. Upgrades include country kitchen, 6-panel oak doors and cabinets, upgraded flooring & more.
Results within 5 miles of Pingree Grove
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
180 Goldenrod Dr.
180 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1756 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath in Elgin! Brand New! - This BRAND NEW Townhome is located on the far west side of Elgin and was completed in March of 2019. This gorgeous tri-level townhome has 3-bedrooms, 2-full baths and double car garage.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1022 Turin Drive
1022 Turin Drive, Hampshire, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1387 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom (END UNIT) / 2 bath in Hampshire! - Set in the quiet village of Hampshire, this 3-bedroom townhome is the total package in residential living, combining convenient location, good schools, and a reasonable rental rate.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
369 Evergreen Circle
369 Evergreen Circle, Gilberts, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1520 sqft
You'll love the closet organizer's here. Master bath has seperate shower, clean unit, 6 panel doors, cherry kitchen cabinets, appliances. water is included in rent..
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
176 Goldenrod Drive
176 Goldenrod Dr, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1758 sqft
Shows like a model. Open concept kitchen features a large island, extra counter space, designer cabinets, pantry, and stainless steel appliances! Kitchen island overlooks spacious great room.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
210 White Oak Street
210 White Oak Street, Hampshire, IL
Large 4 Bedroom, 2 full, 2 half bath home in desirable White Oak Ponds...
Results within 10 miles of Pingree Grove
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
26 Units Available
Villages at Canterfield
50 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1384 sqft
Is your ideal home modern, brimming with upscale details, and close to everywhere you want to be? The Villages at Canterfield offers a one-of-a-kind chance to enjoy the finer things in life in a community built around your desires.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
$
56 Units Available
Springs at South Elgin
350 Gyorr Avenue, South Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1382 sqft
Luxury apartment community with a resort-style swimming pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Units are spacious with lots of natural light and open floor plans. Located close to shops and dining.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 08:12pm
43 Units Available
Springs at Canterfield
1900 Canterfield Pkwy W, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,781
1382 sqft
Set on verdant wooded grounds under sprawling blue skies, Springs at Canterfield is your ticket to luxury. Our garden-inspired community features studio, one, two, and three bedroom townhome-style apartments for rent in West Dundee, Illinois.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
544 N Aldine Avenue
544 North Aldine Avenue, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
1609 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Winding Creek of Algonquin
1 Unit Available
2708 Bay View Circle
2708 Bay View Circle, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1873 sqft
2708 Bay View Circle Available 07/01/20 Beautiful End Unit - DESIRABLE CREEKSIDE MEADOWS SUBDIVISION. HOME FEATURES NEARLY 1900 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE AND 3 BEDROOMS, 2.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
1 Unit Available
250 Spring Point Drive
250 Spring Point Drive, Carpentersville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1336 sqft
Don't miss this 3 bedroom 1.1 bath Townhome surrounded by forest preserve. Great 2 story entry with nice open floor plan . Living room has wood burning fireplace with french doors leading to outdoor patio.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
430 CAVALIER Court
430 Cavalier Court, West Dundee, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1360 sqft
Vacant and ready for showings! West Dundee Townhome! 3 bedroom + 1.5 bath. Full finished basement! Main level features living room with bay window. Large kitchen with great cabinet space. Second level includes perfectly sized bedrooms.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Prestwicke
1 Unit Available
6 Queensbury Court
6 Queensbury Court, Algonquin, IL
Super Rental! Desirable Open Floorplan. Dramatic 2-Story Foyer and 9' ceilings. Gorgeous newer kitchen with granite countertops, stone & glass backsplash, stainless steel appliances, island and pantry.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Big Sky
1 Unit Available
1125 Heavens Gate
1125 Heavens Gate, Lake in the Hills, IL
Amazing 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom house in Lake in the Hills. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, laundry in building, and yard.
1 of 25
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Shores of Covington Lakes
1 Unit Available
11230 Balmoral Drive
11230 Balmoral Drive, Huntley, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
3115 sqft
Bright and airy two story! Spacious kitchen with double ovens, Brazilian cherry cabinets and granite counters; first floor laundry room; dual stair case to second floor. Large family room with cozy fireplace. Upgraded carpet throughout.
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
425 Morgan Street
425 Morgan Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1560 sqft
Remodeled in 2020 - new refrigerator, stove, kitchen cabinets, bathroom, furnace, water heater, and laundry room. New Central AC coming in the Spring! Very large unit - 3 bedrooms plus 2 separate living areas - 1,560 square feet.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northeast Elgin
1 Unit Available
472 North Spring Street
472 North Spring Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1250 sqft
Completely remodeled 3 bedroom apartment in Elgin historic district - second floor of 2-flat. New kitchen and bathroom with new cabinets, appliances, flooring, and granite countertops.
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Southwest Elgin
1 Unit Available
365 Vandalia Street
365 Vandalia Street, Elgin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1292 sqft
Great opportunity to rent this charming cape cod home in excellent condition! Beautifully arched doorway leads into living room with 9' ceilings, wood-burning fireplace and hardwood flooring.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Kings Gate West
1 Unit Available
1855 ANDOVER Lane
1855 Andover Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
IMMACULATE home in an "Estate-like" area. This home is full of upgrades, including HARDWOOD Flooring, carpeting & high end STAINLESS appliances. Built for entertaining with a Center Island & large pantry.
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
732 Robertson Road
732 Robertson Road, South Elgin, IL
Beautiful Sunsets on the Waterfront! ~ 4 bedroom home on the Fox River. ~ Large fenced yard, shade trees...
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
High Hill Farms
1 Unit Available
505 West Parkview Terrace
505 Parkview Terrace West, Algonquin, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1700 sqft
3 bedroom Split level with sub basement (finished). Family room w/fireplace, nice size deck, all appliances.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
2649 Carrington Drive
2649 Carrington Drive, West Dundee, IL
**A FANTASTIC RENTAL OPPORTUNITY** Living is easy in this light and bright 4-bedroom home with over 3,100 square feet and is located in the lovely Carrington Reserve subdivision.
