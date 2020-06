Amenities

recently renovated carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Awesome area - Property Id: 211396



Fully renovated historic farmhouse. Built in 1905. New carpet. Stove and fridge included. Super quiet and safe area!!! Go to "city-data Peotone" to check out the Peotone area. Centrally located 2 blocks to grade school, middle school and high school. 3 blocks from the County Fairgrounds. Fantastic serene views of the entire area. Directly across the street from 1872 Peotone windmill. (Not the cancer kind! Lol This was used to grind grain for all the area farms) No Airport!!! Lol You will fall in love with the area! So friendly!

850 mo. Plus security deposit. Tenant pays own utilities.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/211396

Property Id 211396



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5801682)