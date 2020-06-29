All apartments in Peoria
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue

1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL 61603

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have any available units?
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, IL.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue offers parking.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have a pool?
No, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
