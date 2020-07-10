Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 7:24 PM

23 Luxury Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

Last updated July 10 at 06:44pm
$
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Last updated July 9 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
2228 West Geneva Road
2228 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
2800 sqft
Very large 3 BR, 3.5 bathroom duplex located in the Dunlap School District. This unit features an open floor plan, main level master, main level laundry, full finished basement. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 35

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Northbrook
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2093 sqft
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.

1 of 8

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Peoria
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue
123 Southwest Jefferson Avenue, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1416 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Twin Towers condo.  Third floor of the East Tower, in the heart of Peoria's central business district. Walking distance to restaurants, warehouse district, hospitals, and the riverfront. Large living room windows have views of downtown and the river.

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 08:41pm
1 Unit Available
Northmoor Knolls
6117 North Jayar Drive
6117 N Jayar Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1475 sqft
Newly remodeled, large main floor duplex unit. Located in north central Peoria, close to everything. Unit has 2-car detached garage and washer and dryer, along with a large storage area. Water, Sewer, and lawn care included in rent.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
10311 N CREEKSTONE Court
10311 Creekstone Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2962 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 10311 N CREEKSTONE Court in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Northtrail Meadows
1807 PRAIRIE Court
1807 West Prairie Court, Peoria, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,200
2900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1807 PRAIRIE Court in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Weaverridge
4507 TALLGRASS Street
4507 N Tallgrass Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1361 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4507 TALLGRASS Street in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Weaverridge
4009 W TALUS Avenue
4009 Talus Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
3810 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4009 W TALUS Avenue in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Northmoore Hills
811 W FAIRMONT Road
811 W Fairmont Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3700 sqft
Professionally managed.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
3028 N BIGELOW Street
3028 North Bigelow Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2284 sqft
Applications in Assoc Docs

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Northtrail Meadows
11005 N WATERTON Drive
11005 Waterton Drive, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2300 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11005 N WATERTON Drive in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne
802 NE PERRY Avenue
802 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3052 sqft
A true treasure chosen for the 2019 Peoria Historical Society Holiday Home Tour. This home just underwent 18 months of renovations and is ready for the right tenants to appreciate and care for it.

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
11315 CHESAPEAKE Lane
11315 N Chesapeake Ln, Peoria, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2445 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA home located in Copper Creek Subdivision. This outstanding home features over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Main level is open and bright with main floor master, large Great room and kitchen.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
1 Unit Available
Golden Acres
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

Last updated July 10 at 10:30am
Contact for Availability
2118 W Callender Ave
2118 West Callender Avenue, West Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3 bed 2 bath home! - 3 Bed 2 Bath single-family home. Central heat, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fenced in backyard, detached 1 stall garage. No section 8. 309-839-0743 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5855774)

Last updated July 10 at 04:02pm
1 Unit Available
10816 N David Ct
10816 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1752 sqft
Enjoy the metropolitan lifestyle and the Midwest hospitality that Peoria has to offer.
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
140 STAR RIM Road
140 Star Rim Drive, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3800 sqft
Breathtaking views of Peoria and the Illinois River. In-ground swimming pool, walkout finished basement, updated kitchen, formal dining room, office, 2 fireplaces and tons of storage.
Results within 10 miles of Peoria

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
107 Balagna Court
107 Balagna Ct, Hanna City, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Up-Scale Duplex with Maintenance Free Yard and Snow Removal Included - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bath Duplex with garage in a small neighborhood on a cul de sac. This is a very nice "high ended" duplex with an open floor plan and vaulted ceilings.

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
900 Mallard Way
900 Mallard Way, Washington, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Washington Townhome For Lease - Terrific 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in Washington is ready for you! Easy access to everything Washington has to offer and easy access to Rt 24/150. 1 car garage. Well appointed kitchen.

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents held steady over the past month

Peoria rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign, Aurora, and Naperville, where two-bedrooms go for $898, $1,324, and $1,765, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.7%, -1.4%, and -0.6%).
    • Waukegan, Joliet, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 1.5%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

