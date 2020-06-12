Apartment List
IL
/
peoria
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 3:29 PM

23 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
4 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 9 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
1 Unit Available
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2226 N Ellis
2226 North Ellis Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This is a conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Very cute! A must see. 1 car garage. (RLNE5780911)

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3411 N Harvard Ave.
3411 North Harvard Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
3411 N Harvard Ave. Available 07/10/20 Super Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is adorable!! Just have to see it to believe it! It has a fully-applianced kitchen, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5302 Haymeadow Lane
5302 W Haymeadow Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.

1 of 10

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Golden Acres
1 Unit Available
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.

1 of 9

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1111 E Hazard Ave A
1111 East Hazard Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom duplex in Peoria Heights - Property Id: 188753 This is a great 2 bedroom duplex that has a ton of room for storage. There is an unfinished basement that also has hookups for a washer and dryer. It has beautiful hardwood floors too.
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North of Broadway
1 Unit Available
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2 in Pekin. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Peoria

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
966 School Street
966 School St, Washington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
Spacious two bedroom apartment in Washington! Large open floor plan with laundry room, fireplace and master bath. Affordable living located in Washington School District, garbage included in rent. This is a pet free property.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:37pm
1 Unit Available
1928 BRENTWOOD Drive
1928 Brentwood Drive, Washington, IL
2 Bedrooms
$890
1864 sqft
NO CATS.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents increased slightly over the past month

Peoria rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

