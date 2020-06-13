Apartment List
/
IL
/
peoria
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:58 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

📍
Northtrail Meadows
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$884
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 9 at 02:12pm
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glen Oak-Flannagan
1 Unit Available
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1282 sqft
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3411 N Harvard Ave.
3411 North Harvard Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
3411 N Harvard Ave. Available 07/10/20 Super Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is adorable!! Just have to see it to believe it! It has a fully-applianced kitchen, deck and 1 car garage.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2093 sqft
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
3417 Brenwick Dr.
3417 West Brenwick Drive, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3417 Brenwick Dr. Available 06/26/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 6-26-2020. This is a terrific home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and main floor laundry.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Weaverridge
1 Unit Available
4800 N Weaverridge
4800 North Weaverridge Boulevard, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3306 sqft
Fabulous Weaverridge 3 Bedroom/5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This one has it all! Large, bright rooms fill this gorgeous home. Enjoy your days and nights on the sunroom. Gas two-sided fireplace in living room. First floor master suite.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
1 Unit Available
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2226 N Ellis
2226 North Ellis Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This is a conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Very cute! A must see. 1 car garage. (RLNE5780911)

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5302 Haymeadow Lane
5302 W Haymeadow Ln, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Heart of Peoria
1 Unit Available
1800 North Linn Street
1800 North Linn Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$900
2790 sqft
All brick two story home. Large rooms with high ceilings. Hardwood floors. Crown moulding, baseboards, built-ins. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Charter Oak Village
1 Unit Available
5804 Haymeadow Lane
5804 N Haymeadow Ct, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$664
720 sqft
Great 1 bedroom 1 bath. Apartment has great views! Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

Median Rent in Peoria

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Peoria is $642, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $824.
Studio
$558
1 Bed
$642
2 Beds
$824
3+ Beds
$1,044
City GuidePeoria
Peorians are pretty darned proud of their little city. Ask a Peorian about the best places to live in the city and you’ll get a bunch of street names. Although official neighborhood names exist, nobody seems to use them. The city isn’t laid out on a square grid, so that might be part of the problem. I know this isn’t especially helpful for someone who isn’t familiar with Peoria, so let’s take a closer look and see if we can get yer livin’ sitch handled.
Peoria Partitions

West Bluff

Located north of Moss Avenue, the West Bluff neighborhood is broken down into sub-hoods: Columbia Terrace North, Armstrong Ellis, University East, The Orchard District, Moss-Bradley, The Arbor and The Uplands. Rentals in the area include some very cool apartments, located in what used to be mansions. These apartments will run you between $650 and $1,950 a month.

Northwest Peoria

This part of the city gets a little confusing for the newcomer. You may hear folks refer to the “Dunlap area.” While the town of Dunlap is an independent entity, some of it lies within the northwest portion of the city of Peoria so many Peorians consider it a neighborhood. Apartments in this area run from $450 to $965 a month.

North Peoria

North Peoria has a little bit of everything, for every type of renter. Homes and apartments with all the bells and whistles are more expensive in this part of town, but you can also find some bargains. North Peoria has extended-stay type efficiency studios that run from $45 to $65 a night. Some newcomers take advantage of these units while they get the lay of the Peoria land and figure out where to rent permanently. Studio and 1 and 2 bedroom apartments will run you from $550 to $1,500.

Peoria Heights

Although Peoria Heights—“The Heights,” to locals -- is considered a village within the city of Peoria, it is usually included in discussions about Peoria neighborhoods. Although apartments aren’t exactly abundant in the heights, there are several complexes that offer 1 and 2 bedroom apartments with rents that range from $430 to $650 a month.

East Bluff

The East Bluff neighborhood apartment rents start at $550 a month, and you can rent an entire house for as little as $625 a month.

Downtown

Downtown Peoria offers some nice high-rise tower condos with city views and a doorman and several riverfront lofts. There’s usually an extra monthly fee to park in the downstairs garages. Smaller complexes offer rents that start at $550 with reasonable security deposits.

South Peoria

Known as “southside” to locals, the South Peoria neighborhood is located south of West Martin Luther King Drive. This is mostly a rural residential area of single-family homes. There are a few duplexes and some residents rent out rooms in their homes.

Peoria Tips

The lowest rent you’re likely to find in Peoria is right around $500 for an apartment. Types of rentals, aside from single-family homes, include condos, apartments, duplexes, suites and lofts. Some complexes have waiting lists and the process of renting an apartment can take some time as most property management firms perform a background check.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Peoria rents increased slightly over the past month

Peoria rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Peoria?
    In Peoria, the median rent is $558 for a studio, $642 for a 1-bedroom, $824 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,044 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Peoria, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Peoria?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Peoria include Northtrail Meadows.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Peoria?
    Some of the colleges located in the Peoria area include Bradley University, Illinois Wesleyan University, Illinois State University, and Heartland Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Peoria?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peoria from include Bloomington, Normal, and Pekin.

    Similar Pages

    Peoria 2 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with Garage
    Peoria Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPeoria Apartments with Parking
    Peoria Dog Friendly Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Bloomington, ILNormal, IL
    Pekin, IL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Northtrail Meadows