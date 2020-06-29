Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony dishwasher furnished bathtub oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities clubhouse gym on-site laundry playground pool bbq/grill package receiving cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance game room online portal pool table

The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.



Located in the Dunlap School District, within minutes of downtown Peoria and East Peoria, The Grove Apartments offers several advantages over the competition. . You will find the community provides an ideal setting for enjoying all of the local amenities, and you will love the conveniences provided within our community such as the fitness room, pool, playgrounds, BBQ area, clubhouse, on-site laundry, and package receiving service. The surrounding area also boasts great shopping, entertainment, and educational options all within close proximity to your new home.



