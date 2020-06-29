All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like The Grove Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, IL
/
The Grove Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

The Grove Apartments

1526 W. Candletree Drive · (309) 247-1683
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL 61614

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1603-102 · Avail. now

$569

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 1417-202 · Avail. now

$599

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1500-101 · Avail. now

$659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Unit 1707-104 · Avail. now

$659

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 968 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Grove Apartments.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
dishwasher
furnished
bathtub
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
package receiving
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
game room
online portal
pool table
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Located in the Dunlap School District, within minutes of downtown Peoria and East Peoria, The Grove Apartments offers several advantages over the competition. . You will find the community provides an ideal setting for enjoying all of the local amenities, and you will love the conveniences provided within our community such as the fitness room, pool, playgrounds, BBQ area, clubhouse, on-site laundry, and package receiving service. The surrounding area also boasts great shopping, entertainment, and educational options all within close proximity to your new home.

We invite you to contact us for a personal tour of the community. Visit our professional team at The Grove Apartments for a personal tour of our community. We look forward to welcoming you to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: no deposit
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit:
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent:
restrictions: 50 lbs. limit for dogs
Parking Details: Open parking, garages available for $60 per month.
Storage Details: storage closets available for $15 per month
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Grove Apartments have any available units?
The Grove Apartments has 4 units available starting at $569 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Peoria, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does The Grove Apartments have?
Some of The Grove Apartments's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Grove Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The Grove Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Grove Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The Grove Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The Grove Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The Grove Apartments offers parking.
Does The Grove Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Grove Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Grove Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The Grove Apartments has a pool.
Does The Grove Apartments have accessible units?
No, The Grove Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The Grove Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Grove Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Grove Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane
Peoria, IL 61528
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Peoria, IL 61604
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr
Peoria, IL 61614
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir
Peoria, IL 61615

Similar Pages

Peoria 2 BedroomsPeoria Apartments with Balcony
Peoria Apartments with GaragePeoria Apartments with Parking
Peoria Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, ILNormal, IL
Pekin, IL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Northtrail Meadows

Apartments Near Colleges

Bradley UniversityIllinois Wesleyan University
Illinois State University
Heartland Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity