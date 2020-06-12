23 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2919 N University St
2919 North University Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1200 sqft
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bathroom Home - Appliances Included - Captivating 3 bedrooms 1.5 bathroom house located right off of University Street! This home features all stainless steel kitchen appliances, a secluded upstairs master bedroom, and washer + dryer.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Weaverridge
1 Unit Available
4800 N Weaverridge
4800 North Weaverridge Boulevard, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
3306 sqft
Fabulous Weaverridge 3 Bedroom/5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This one has it all! Large, bright rooms fill this gorgeous home. Enjoy your days and nights on the sunroom. Gas two-sided fireplace in living room. First floor master suite.

1 of 35

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Glen Oak-Flannagan
1 Unit Available
722 E Illinois
722 East Illinois Avenue, Peoria, IL
LARGE 4 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOUSE - Large 4 bedroom house. Spacious main level. Hardwood flooring. 1 bedroom on main level. Nice size upper level bedrooms. 2 bathrooms newly remodeled. Washer / Dryer hookups on main level.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northbrook
1 Unit Available
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
3417 Brenwick Dr.
3417 West Brenwick Drive, Peoria, IL
3417 Brenwick Dr. Available 06/26/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 6-26-2020. This is a terrific home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and main floor laundry.

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 09:35pm
Heart of Peoria
1 Unit Available
1800 North Linn Street
1800 North Linn Street, Peoria, IL
All brick two story home. Large rooms with high ceilings. Hardwood floors. Crown moulding, baseboards, built-ins. Tenant responsible for all utilities. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds. Section 8 Accepted.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
1712 W Geneva
1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
2220 W Geneva
2220 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northmoore Hills
1 Unit Available
811 W FAIRMONT Road
811 W Fairmont Dr, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
3700 sqft
Professionally managed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
3028 N BIGELOW Street
3028 North Bigelow Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2284 sqft
Applications in Assoc Docs

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Northtrail Meadows
1 Unit Available
11005 N WATERTON Drive
11005 Waterton Drive, Peoria, IL
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11005 N WATERTON Drive in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Wardcliffe
1 Unit Available
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
Olde Towne
1 Unit Available
802 NE PERRY Avenue
802 Northeast Perry Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
3052 sqft
A true treasure chosen for the 2019 Peoria Historical Society Holiday Home Tour. This home just underwent 18 months of renovations and is ready for the right tenants to appreciate and care for it.

1 of 8

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1014 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 08:14pm
1 Unit Available
11315 CHESAPEAKE Lane
11315 N Chesapeake Ln, Peoria, IL
Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA home located in Copper Creek Subdivision. This outstanding home features over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Main level is open and bright with main floor master, large Great room and kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 08:19pm
1 Unit Available
10814 N David Ct
10814 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedroom,(two with walk-in closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with all appliances including built-in microwave,
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
144 Maywood Ave
144 Maywood Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 07/01/20 144 Maywood Rental - Property Id: 292248 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with many updates! Beautiful dark flooring flows through the open living room to kitchen floor plan. Big, bright kitchen features tons of counter and cabinet space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:20pm
1 Unit Available
254 Keil
254 Keil Street, East Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Centrally located three to four bedroom 1.5 bathroom home in East Peoria. One stall detached garage. Tenant must provide their own refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Peoria

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
14028 W Cottonwood Rd
14028 Cottonwood Road, Peoria County, IL
Unique rural setting convenient to downtown Peoria, hospitals, Grand Prairie area, & Elmwood Schools. Amazing sunsets and rural tranquility in a custom-built, 10 year old home.

June 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents increased slightly over the past month

Peoria rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, and have increased marginally by 0.9% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $643 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.5%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 8 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.5% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign and Aurora, where two-bedrooms go for $898 and $1,327, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-3.2% and -0.5%).
    • Joliet, Waukegan, and Elgin have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.1%, 1.8%, and 1.2%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.9% increase in Peoria.
    • While Peoria's rents rose marginally over the past year, many cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%), Atlanta (-0.8%), and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

