16 Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restric...
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$884
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
3 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$945
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.

Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

Northbrook
1 Unit Available
11707 N Scott's Trail
11707 North Scotts Trail, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2093 sqft
Summer Rent Special!!! - $500 off first month's rent through July 2020!!!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath 2-story home. The kitchen comes with granite counter tops, breakfast bar and pantry. The family room includes a fireplace.

1 Unit Available
3411 N Harvard Ave.
3411 North Harvard Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
3411 N Harvard Ave. Available 07/10/20 Super Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is adorable!! Just have to see it to believe it! It has a fully-applianced kitchen, deck and 1 car garage.

1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.

1 Unit Available
11315 CHESAPEAKE Lane
11315 N Chesapeake Ln, Peoria, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,000
2445 sqft
Beautiful 5BR/3.5BA home located in Copper Creek Subdivision. This outstanding home features over 3,000 sq ft of living space. Main level is open and bright with main floor master, large Great room and kitchen.

Golden Acres
1 Unit Available
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.

1 Unit Available
10814 N David Ct
10814 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedroom,(two with walk-in closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with all appliances including built-in microwave,
Results within 5 miles of Peoria

1 Unit Available
144 Maywood Ave
144 Maywood Avenue, Creve Coeur, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1050 sqft
Available 07/01/20 144 Maywood Rental - Property Id: 292248 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with many updates! Beautiful dark flooring flows through the open living room to kitchen floor plan. Big, bright kitchen features tons of counter and cabinet space.

North of Broadway
1 Unit Available
2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2
2433 Lakeshore Drive, Pekin, IL
2 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2433 Lakeshore Dr., Apt. 2 in Pekin. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 Unit Available
5213 W VALE Court
5213 West Vale Court, Peoria County, IL
Studio
$1,200
1396 sqft
Open and spacious 3 bedroom ranch with full walk-out basement and 2 car garage. Located at the end of a cul-de-sac and in the Monroe School District. Large master bedroom features full bath and vaulted great room opens to deck overlooking woods.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Peoria, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Peoria renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

