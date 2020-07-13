Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:51 AM

30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
1 of 57

Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
55 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$569
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Dunlap Falls
6900 N Summershade Cir, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
827 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Welcome home to Dunlap Falls Apartment Homes centrally located in Peoria, IL.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5815 Haymeadow Court
5815 N Haymeadow Ct, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$719
820 sqft
A short walk down the road takes you to Charter Oak Lake and playground.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Eagleview
2021 S Stanley St
2021 South Stanley Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$725
Available 08/01/20 3 bedroom home - Property Id: 316159 725 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month Stove and Fridge

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Olde Towne South
1824 W Lincoln Ave
1824 West Lincoln Avenue, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$825
Available 08/01/20 4 bedroom 2 bath house - Property Id: 316083 825 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
South Side Up
2001 W Antoinette St
2001 West Antoinette Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Available 08/01/20 2 bedroom house - Property Id: 316135 750 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month decent backyard with ramp

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2405 n delaware ave
2405 North Delaware Street, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
Available 07/20/20 3-4 bedroom home - Property Id: 316056 850 a month deposit same as rent Tenant pays Ameren (Gas & Lights) and IL American Water only; everything else is included in rent animals accepted extra 25 a month freshly repainted &

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
The Knolls
3803 N Knoxville Ave.
3803 North Knoxville Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
1100 sqft
Great 2 Bedroom/2 Bath Duplex For Lease - This is a well maintained, super clean 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex unit for lease. Centrally located to everything!! Private patio area off living room. Nicely appointed kitchen.

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
509 W Maywood
509 West Maywood Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1355 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom - Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home available! This home features many built-in's throughout the house, a fireplace, and a private upstairs master suite with a full bath, and walk-in closet! Amenities - Two Stall

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1330 W Shenandoah Dr 1330
1330 West Shenandoah Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$885
900 sqft
2 Bedroom - Property Id: 307916 This two bedroom duplex is ideally located off of University in a nice neighbourhood, within 1/4 mile from ICC. It is a two story style with an attached garage.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hamilton Park
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue
1011 East Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
Wonderful 3 BR in McDowell Place subdivision. Refinished hardwood, full basement, 1-car garage. Great value. Available May 2017 This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

1 of 12

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
Wardcliffe
2919 W. Kingston
2919 West Kingston Court, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2080 sqft
Available 06/01/20 Large space friendly quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 257945 New roof 2015, fully repainted inside & out, & fully-applianced kitchen-with pantry-appliances remain including W/D . Hard wood floors & open staircase.

1 of 28

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
514 W Willcox
514 West Willcox Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$645
1518 sqft
Newly remodeled 2 bedroom home - Newly remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bath home. New flooring in living room and newly painted. Absolutely move in ready condition. Central air. Appliances are included but not warranted. Small animals will be considered.

1 of 14

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
Charter Oak Village
5417 West Haymeadow Place
5417 W Haymeadow Pl, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$782
920 sqft
Haymeadow Apartments has spectacular sunsets and plenty of areas to unwind and enjoy outdoor activities, but is still close to the amenities you expect.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Southside
1926 West Howett Street
1926 W Howett Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$500
1000 sqft
Two Bedroom home in South Peoria. Hardwood Floors. Double Lot. Located on bus route and bike route. Walking distance to grocery and fast food. Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Lynnhurst
4507 Knoboak Dr.
4507 West Knoboak Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2238 sqft
4507 Knob Oak - Property Id: 317771 This beautifully remodeled tri-level home is located on a corner lot in the family friendly Lynnhurst subdivision.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
1 Unit Available
1308 E Fairoaks Ave
1308 East Fairoaks Avenue, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$875
912 sqft
3 Bedroom House for RENT This is a nicely updated 3 bedrooms and 1 bath house for rent. Laundry set up in the basement. The basement does not leak water. Includes a 1.5 stall detached garage. Located on a dead-end street.
Results within 1 mile of Peoria

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 06:43am
1 Unit Available
Woodlawn Place
622 East Marietta Avenue
622 East Marietta Avenue, Peoria Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$800
886 sqft
3 Bedroom in Peoria Heights!! Hardwood floors throughout. Front porch. Full unfinished basement with washer/dryer hookups. Large backyard. Detached garage. $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2525 W Ardmore Place
2525 West Ardmore Place, West Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1178 sqft
West Peoria 2 Bedroom/1.5 Bath Home For Lease - What a cutie! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home in West Peoria has been very well maintained. Hardwood floors in living and dining rooms. Nice bright kitchen with all appliances.

July 2020 Peoria Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Peoria Rent Report. Peoria rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Peoria rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Peoria rents held steady over the past month

Peoria rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Peoria stand at $642 for a one-bedroom apartment and $824 for a two-bedroom. Peoria's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Illinois

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Peoria, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Illinois, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.1% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Naperville is the most expensive of all Illinois' major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,765; of the 10 largest cities in Illinois that we have data for, Champaign, Aurora, and Naperville, where two-bedrooms go for $898, $1,324, and $1,765, respectively, are the three major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-2.7%, -1.4%, and -0.6%).
    • Waukegan, Joliet, and Peoria have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.3%, 1.5%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Peoria rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Peoria, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Peoria is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Peoria's median two-bedroom rent of $824 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Peoria's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Peoria than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Peoria.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

