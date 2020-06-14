28 Apartments for rent in Peoria, IL with garage

Apartment List
Peoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
5 Units Available
Golfview Apartments
2317 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
780 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Golfview Apartments! Nestled near the heart of Peoria, but just far enough away to enjoy the scenic views. You’ll love being close to it all, while being able to have your own little get-away right at home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
36 Units Available
Hickory Ridge
7150 N Terra Vista Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$650
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$739
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hickory Ridge in Peoria. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
6 Units Available
Apartments at Grand Prairie
5400 W Sienna Lane, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$884
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments with in-unit laundry, private balconies and contemporary kitchens. A short walk to The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and many other shopping and dining options.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
The Grove Apartments
1526 W. Candletree Drive, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$659
968 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community provides one of the most desirable and affordable communities in Peoria, IL. Our spacious floor plans provide the quality and comfort for a premier lifestyle.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
2 Units Available
Madison Bluff Apartments
2405 W Martin Luther King Jr Dr, Peoria, IL
1 Bedroom
$450
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$550
700 sqft
Nestled in the Southern half of Peoria, IL Madison Bluff Apartments foster a cozy, welcoming, inclusive community. Boasting newly beautifully renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes to ensure there is an option to meet your specific needs.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1515 West Daytona Drive
1515 West Daytona Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$920
1100 sqft
2 BR, 1.5 BA duplex unit in north Peoria.  1 stall attached garage.  Finished area and laundry in basement.  All utilities are tenant responsibility.  Lawn care included.  $250 nonrefundable pet deposit limit 1 pet under 30 pounds.  New carpet.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
9012 North Scrimshaw Drive
9012 Scrimshaw Drive, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$995
1050 sqft
Enjoy this new construction two bedroom two bath unit at Woodsage Apartments! Garage and storage unit included, huge walk in closet, spacious rooms, large master bath, stainless look appliances, washer/dryer, flagstone cabinet finish and trim

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6337 N Frostwood Pkwy
6337 North Frostwood Parkway, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1900 sqft
Don't Miss out on Beautiful Four Bedroom Home in Lynnhurst Neighborhood! - Property Features Two Large Living Spaces and Brick Fireplace! Spacious Walk Through Kitchen! All Appliances Included! Fully Finished Basement with Full Bath and

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Biltmore Heights
1 Unit Available
1003 W Forrest Hill
1003 West Forrest Hill Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
896 sqft
2 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom Home For Lease - This is adorable! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home is centrally located near dining and shopping and I-74 access. Cedar closets in both bedrooms. Built in hutch in dining room.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3411 N Harvard Ave.
3411 North Harvard Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$875
3411 N Harvard Ave. Available 07/10/20 Super Cute 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home - This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is adorable!! Just have to see it to believe it! It has a fully-applianced kitchen, deck and 1 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3801 N. Ashton
3801 North Ashton Avenue, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
800 sqft
Must See, Peoria/Peoria Heights Home - Come look at this gorgeous, newly remodeled home in the Peoria/Peoria Heights area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1920 W. Martin
1920 West Martin Street, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$725
980 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Quiet Neighborhood! Section 8 Accepted. - Where else can you find 3-4 bedrooms in this price range? Clean, cozy home with stove and refrigerator, located in a quiet neighborhood with easy access to bus routes and ammenities.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Northgate Park
1 Unit Available
3417 Brenwick Dr.
3417 West Brenwick Drive, Peoria, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
3417 Brenwick Dr. Available 06/26/20 Great 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home - NOT AVAILABLE FOR SHOWINGS UNTIL 6-26-2020. This is a terrific home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, living room, dining room, family room and main floor laundry.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hamilton Park
1 Unit Available
2009 W Harper Terrace
2009 West Harper Terrace, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bathroom House - With Garage! - Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bathroom house located just minutes away from I-74.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Tanglewood - Hawthorne Hills
1 Unit Available
7111 N Miramar Dr
7111 N Miramar Dr, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$750
2 bedroom Apartment w Garage - Property Id: 282111 FREE HEAT, FREE WATER, GARAGE and $0 SECURITY DEPOSIT!! This 2 bedroom apartment is in a great part of Peoria and inside of a very well maintained building that you will be proud to call your home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2226 N Ellis
2226 North Ellis Street, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
2 Bedroom/1 Bath Home For Lease - This is a conveniently located 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home for lease. Very cute! A must see. 1 car garage. (RLNE5780911)

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
1708 W Geneva
1708 W Geneva Rd, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
1712 W Geneva
1712 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1789 sqft
You will find in this townhouse a roomy, eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and countertops, including deluxe stainless-steel appliances. Just off the kitchen is the separate dining room.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
2220 W Geneva
2220 West Geneva Road, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedoom,(two with walkin closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower, 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, seperate dinning room, kitchen with granite countertops, all deluxe stainless

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
4012 N 12 Oaks Dr
4012 North Twelve Oaks Drive, Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$900
1014 sqft
3 bedroom/1 bath available now!!! - Beautiful 3 Bed/1 Bath remodeled home available for lease immediately. New wooden style vinyl flooring. Comes with fridge and stove. Washer/Dryer hookups. Central heat. Window AC. Fenced back yard.

Last updated April 4 at 07:05am
Golden Acres
1 Unit Available
3021 W Lake Ave, Cottage 4
3021 W Lake Ave, Peoria, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
Charming 4 year old, two story, cottage style, open floor plan, 2 bedroom, 2.5 bath house in new development near Northwoods/Westlake Shopping Centers. Quick access to I-74 and all businesses in Sterling Ave Shopping corridor.
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2118 W Callender Ave
2118 West Callender Avenue, West Peoria, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1320 sqft
2118 W Callender Ave Available 06/22/20 3 bed 2 bath home! - 3 Bed 2 Bath single-family home. Central heat, new flooring and fresh paint throughout. Fenced in backyard, detached 1 stall garage. No section 8.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
408 Highland, Apt. 4
408 N Highland St, Creve Coeur, IL
2 Bedrooms
$695
750 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Upstairs - 1 Stall Garage - Refrigerator - Stove - Washer/Dryer Hookups - Deck No Section 8 No Pets No Smoking 309-685-9299 Link to Rental Application: https://lodgingandroadhouse.managebuilding.

Last updated June 14 at 05:21am
1 Unit Available
10814 N David Ct
10814 David Court, Peoria County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1789 sqft
3 Bedroom,(two with walk-in closets) Master bedroom has vaulted ceiling, Master bath has whirlpool & large shower 2 1/2 Bath, Family room with gas log fireplace, separate dining room, kitchen with all appliances including built-in microwave,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Peoria, IL

Peoria apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

