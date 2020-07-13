Apartment List
125 Apartments for rent in Park Ridge, IL with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Park Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:04am
17 Units Available
Park 205
205 W Touhy Ave, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,995
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,785
1405 sqft
Located on Touhy Road, which leads to I-94 and I-294. Pet-friendly complex offering pool, hot tub, gym and community grill. Units feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and balconies. Walker-friendly neighborhood with nearby bus stop.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated September 4 at 04:10pm
Contact for Availability
2 S Greenwood
2 South Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
A courtyard building with magnificently modern touches is hard to find. So, we modernized the courtyard building in Park Ridge at 2 S. Greenwood.\n\nAcross from the art deco Pickwick Theater, we wanted the units at 2 S.

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1302 Carol st, 2a
1302 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
2 bed , 1 bath in Park Ridge - Property Id: 287369 This unit is located near the corner of Greenwood and Carol st in Park Ridge, Il. Close to Lutheran General Hospital, Portillos, Home Depot, Notre Dame and Maine East High schools.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1035 North Northwest Highway
1035 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
850 sqft
No Steps to climb!!Ground Floor Condo!! This Condo Comes with Garage!!! Walk to Dee Station!!! Free Heat and Water! Additional storage area in the basement!!! Laminated Wood Floors, Well managed unit! No pets and No smoking please.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1412 CAROL STR
1412 Carol Street, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
RENOVATED 2 BED IN PARK RIDGE - Property Id: 165820 RENOVATED 2 BED 1 BATH AVAILABLE NOW IN PARK RIDGE TILE HEATED FLOORS LARGE LIVING OOM WITH LARGE EAT IN KITCHEN GREAT CLOSET SPACE RENOVATED KITCHEN / BATH WALKING DISTANCE TO LUTHERAN GENERAL

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
600 Thames Parkway
600 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1100 sqft
BRISTOL COURT TOP FLOOR, NON-SMOKING UNIT with GORGEOUS VIEWS AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st You will find there tons of closets, New White Kitchen, great sized dining area, and oversized living room! RENTAL amount includes Heat, Cooking Gas, Water, Central

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1502 West Talcott Road
1502 Talcott Road, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1100 sqft
Come see this energy efficient and well maintained home complete with a newer kitchen and appliances all nestled in Park Ridge's award winning school districts.

1 of 52

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
2037 De Cook Avenue
2037 De Cook Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
7093 sqft
The owners have lavished LOVE On This Home, adding lots of high end finishes. Elegant Fixtures, granite, quartz, top-of-the-line chef's kitchen, master suite with tray ceiling, luxe en suite and walk in closets.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
912 North Greenwood Avenue
912 North Greenwood Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1202 sqft
Move into this charming three bedroom single family home located in prime Park Ridge on June 1st! There is one full bathroom in the home and the basement is unfinished to provide you with ample storage space.

1 of 55

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
721 Oriole Avenue
721 North Oriole Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$5,000
3535 sqft
THIS RECENTLY UPDATED HOME SITS ON A 56X126 LOT LOCATED IN THE COUNTRY CLUB AREA JUST BLOCKS FROM FIELD ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AND THREE PARKS NEARBY.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
800 North Hamlin Avenue
800 North Hamlin Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
500 sqft
Beautiful 1BR/1Bath available for rent in Park Ridge. Modern kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and breakfast bar island. Kitchen opens up to large living area.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
1212 Vine Avenue
1212 S Vine Ave, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1111 sqft
The newest luxury apartment building in Park Ridge, IL is now available for leasing starting June 1st.

1 of 24

Last updated August 27 at 10:46pm
1 Unit Available
1080 North Northwest Highway
1080 North Northwest Highway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly updated bright 2nd floor 2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment in a quiet 2 flat with garage parking and free laundry.

1 of 1

Last updated March 12 at 04:59am
1 Unit Available
500 THAMES Parkway
500 Thames Parkway, Park Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,780
1250 sqft
THE BEST BRISTOL COURT UNIT YOU WILL EVER SEE. ALL NEW INTERIOR THRUOUT. TOP FLOOR UNIT. ELEVATOR BUILDING, INDOOR PARKING, WATER, HEAT, CENTRAL AIR INCLUDED. STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN APPLIANCES, GRANITE KITCHEN COUNTER TOPS.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14 Meacham Avenue
14 Meacham Avenue, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
2113 sqft
AWESOME TOWN HOME FOR RENT ON A MONTH TO MONTH BASIS LOCATED IN THE UPTOWN TOWN HOME COMPLEX OF PARK RIDGE*LOCATED RIGHT IN THE MIDDLE OF EVERYTHING, TRADEER JOE'S, SHOPS, CAFES, RESTAURANTS, METRA TRAIN STATION, PARKS AND MORE*THIS FANTASTIC

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
642 WESLEY Drive
642 Wesley Drive, Park Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1258 sqft
This beautiful brick ranch sits on an oversized 65x131 corner lot just blocks from the Dee Rd Metra Station! The bright living room has recessed lighting, crown molding, fireplace with heating system that is hooked up to the thermostat, and is
Results within 1 mile of Park Ridge
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
$
83 Units Available
O'Hare
The Pavilion
5441 N East River Rd, Chicago, IL
Studio
$920
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,080
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
1066 sqft
The Cumberland "L" station and Triangle Plaza are only minutes from this property. Community amenities include a sauna, tennis court, hot tub and pool. Apartments are furnished and feature a range of appliances.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated July 5 at 07:06pm
Contact for Availability
Edison Park
6454 N NW Highway
6454 North Northwest Highway, Chicago, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
Edison Park is one of Chicago's hidden neighborhood gems. And, you can uncover all this neighborhood has to offer at 6454 NW. Highway.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1653 Oakwood Ct
1653 Oakwood Ave, Des Plaines, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
$1350 / 2br - 1653 oakwood, heat/water and parking - Property Id: 102328 Location:1653 Oakwood, Des Plaines Rent: $1350 / Month Beds: 2 Baths: 1 Pet: Cat Ok Rent Includes: Heat, Hot Water, Water Features: Balcony, Bike Storage, Cable/Internet

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Dutchmans Point
7360 N Milwaukee Ave 2A
7360 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
1 bedroom available now in Niles! - Property Id: 267396 Location: 7360 N. Milwaukee Rent: $1,050 Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Pets Allowed: Cats ok! Lease Term: 12 months 1 bed 1 bath available now.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7632 N MILWAUKEE
7632 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
2 BED 1 BATH IN NILES - Property Id: 161672 2 bed on the top floor in Niles. Hardwood floors Newer kitchen with black appliances and eat in kitchen area. Parking included. Heat not included. Sorry, no dogs, cats ok.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Jonquil Terrace
7630 N Milwaukee Ave
7630 North Milwaukee Avenue, Niles, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
2 Bedrooms
Ask
ONE BEDROOM IN NILES, NEW FLOORS.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
O'Hare
8515 W Catherine Ave Unit 282
8515 West Catherine Avenue, Chicago, IL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Beautiful 1 BD 1 BA Near O'hare! - Beautiful 1 bed 1 bath condo near O'Hare, 10 minutes walking from Cumberland Blue line train station. Gas, heat, and water included as well as one parking space.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
9030 KENNEDY DR
9030 Kennedy Drive, Cook County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,290
700 sqft
One bedroom available immediately. Hardwood floors or carpet! Heat, water, cooking gas and parking includes! Promotions apply to some of the one bedrooms with a 15 month lease starting the same day!
City Guide for Park Ridge, IL

Park Ridge is home to Kiddieland Amusement Park, a kiddie wonderland. Not a kid anymore? Don't worry, you'll be glad it's down the street when you get some of your own.

One interesting piece of trivia about Park Ridge is that U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, also a former First Lady, grew up here. The “Ridge” in the city's name comes from the suburb's location on a... you guessed it... ridge! Generally, the cost of living index for Illinois is lower than the national average, and the cost of living index for Park Ridge is 35 percent greater than the national median. Park Ridge residents enjoy pretty consistent weather patterns, with warm summers and very cold winters. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Park Ridge, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Park Ridge apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

