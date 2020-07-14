3324 Western Ave

Amenities
Pangea Park Townhomes in Park Forest, IL features amenities like parking, pre-wired phone/cable, central AC, dining room, eat-kitchen, hardwood floors, and laundry. These beautiful apartments in Park Forest are in walking distance to CVS, Walgreens, Chase Bank, USPS, Plaza West Shopping Center, and Park Forest Aqua Center. Just imagine, as a resident you’ll have access to five bus stops within a 10 minute walk radius. What are you waiting for? Apply for an apartment in Park Forest, IL today!