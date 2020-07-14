3324 Western Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup extra storage granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities parking dogs allowed cats allowed pet friendly

Pangea Park Townhomes in Park Forest, IL features amenities like parking, pre-wired phone/cable, central AC, dining room, eat-kitchen, hardwood floors, and laundry. These beautiful apartments in Park Forest are in walking distance to CVS, Walgreens, Chase Bank, USPS, Plaza West Shopping Center, and Park Forest Aqua Center. Just imagine, as a resident you’ll have access to five bus stops within a 10 minute walk radius. What are you waiting for? Apply for an apartment in Park Forest, IL today!