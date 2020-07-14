All apartments in Park Forest
Park Forest, IL
3324 Western Ave
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:52 AM

3324 Western Ave

3324 Western Ave · (708) 571-0813
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3324 Western Ave, Park Forest, IL 60466
Park Forest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit WES_3300 · Avail. now

$1,310

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1347 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 3324 Western Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
Pangea Park Townhomes in Park Forest, IL features amenities like parking, pre-wired phone/cable, central AC, dining room, eat-kitchen, hardwood floors, and laundry. These beautiful apartments in Park Forest are in walking distance to CVS, Walgreens, Chase Bank, USPS, Plaza West Shopping Center, and Park Forest Aqua Center. Just imagine, as a resident you’ll have access to five bus stops within a 10 minute walk radius. What are you waiting for? Apply for an apartment in Park Forest, IL today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3324 Western Ave have any available units?
3324 Western Ave has a unit available for $1,310 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Park Forest, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Park Forest Rent Report.
What amenities does 3324 Western Ave have?
Some of 3324 Western Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3324 Western Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3324 Western Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 Western Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3324 Western Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3324 Western Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3324 Western Ave offers parking.
Does 3324 Western Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 Western Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 Western Ave have a pool?
No, 3324 Western Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3324 Western Ave have accessible units?
No, 3324 Western Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 Western Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 Western Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
