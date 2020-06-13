Apartment List
106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Baldwin
8 Units Available
The Clayson
860 W Panorama Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,261
920 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,791
1225 sqft
Located on Panorama Drive, this new development provides a peaceful, wooded setting, on-site swimming pool, renovated units complete with sleek white cabinets, stainless steel appliance packages and wood flooring.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
11 Units Available
Clover Ridge East
1445 East Evergreen Drive, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,331
853 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
895 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments offer modern kitchens with granite counters, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Enjoy smoke-free building, pool, sauna, fitness center, bbq/grill, community garden and clubhouse. Easy access to public transit, local schools.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
63 Units Available
Bourbon Square Apartments
500 E Constitution Dr, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1221 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,373
1341 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,614
1341 sqft
Prime lakeside location in the suburbs just 30 minutes from the north side of Chicago. Sunny pool deck, sauna, tennis court and hot tub. Apartments have huge closets and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
26 Units Available
Williams Reserve
1245 E Prairie Brook Dr, Palatine, IL
Studio
$1,125
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,150
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1024 sqft
Best kept secret in Palatine! Williams Reserve is a hidden gem with award winning landscape. The property has ponds and streams throughout to create a tranquil environment.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
525 N Quentin Rd
525 North Quentin Road, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom. parking available. with balcony.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1851 N.Green Ln. N
1851 Green Lane North, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$950
700 sqft
Available 06/15/20 Baldwin Greens - Property Id: 290258 Palatine IL.60074 1851 N.Green Ln. N. $950 / $1000 monthly rent for 1 bedroom apt.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1331 Ports O'Call Dr. PW
1331 East Ports of Call Drive, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Unit PW Available 06/15/20 Palatine Ports O'Call Dr.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Winston Park Northwest
1 Unit Available
1329 East Michele Drive
1329 Michele Drive, Palatine, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
1254 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
1333 East Wyndham Circle
1333 Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
680 sqft
Summer Leasing Special! Enjoy $500 off first month's rent for any lease signed on a Move-In Ready home by June 30th.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1329 East wyndham Circle
1329 East Wyndham Circle, Palatine, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1000 sqft
Fantastic Remodeled 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor condo. Newer Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer cabinets, newer windows, newer doors, new lighting, new lighting, new vanity, new baseboards. Newer Washer and dryer in unit ).
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
12 Units Available
The Pointe
1601 W Woods Dr, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,360
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
989 sqft
First-class amenities! Free cyber lounge & poolside Wi-Fi, heated pool with sundeck, 24-hour fitness center. Enjoy perks such as included washer and dryer package and easy access to Route 53 and I-90.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
17 Units Available
One Arlington
3400 W Stonegate Blvd, Arlington Heights, IL
Studio
$1,429
622 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,399
1333 sqft
This community offers residents a pet-friendly environment with an on-site pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature walk-in closets and hardwood flooring. Convenient to the Twin Lakes Recreation Area.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
30 Units Available
Deer Park Crossing
21599 W Field Crt, Deer Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,724
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,582
1437 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,434
2113 sqft
Units with double vanities, handrails, in-unit washers and dryers, and high-speed internet access. Pet-friendly community just steps away from Brooks Brother, Crate & Barrel, Whole Foods and a 16-screen Cinemark theater.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
23 Units Available
North 680
680 E Algonquin Rd, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,405
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,343
1283 sqft
Approximately 30 miles from downtown Chicago, these luxury homes boast community extras such as fire pits, BBQ grills, and a heated pool. Pet friendly, with nearby trails for Fido.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
700 East Algonquin Road
700 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,593
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome community! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
690 East Algonquin Road
690 East Algonquin Road, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,583
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come see one of Schaumburg's newest luxury apartment & townhome communities! Urban style living in the heart of Schaumburg.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
28 Units Available
Pine Hill Apartments
500 Manda Ln, Wheeling, IL
1 Bedroom
$999
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
918 sqft
Located in the desirable Buffalo Grove school district, with convenient access to major highways and Metra public transportation, Pine Hill Apartments is surrounded by lush grounds with modern conveniences.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:53pm
45 Units Available
Mount Prospect Greens
2000 W Algonquin Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1183 sqft
Modern apartments with plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and new carpet. Picnic and grilling area. Extra storage space, playground and easy access to public transportation. Minutes from I-90 and Woodfield Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,265
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:00pm
6 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,155
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,125
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Orion Arlington Lakes
909 E Golf Rd Apt 1, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,195
1060 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
1190 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
Orion ParkView
1821 W Golf Rd, Mount Prospect, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,130
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
Luxurious units feature wood-burning fireplace, extra storage and vaulted ceilings. Community includes parking, pool, playground and garage. Convenient location close to Clearwater Park and Golf Road.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
16 Units Available
Windbrooke Crossing
1160 Windbrooke Drive, Buffalo Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,395
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
954 sqft
Now offering virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Contact our office for more information and to schedule an appointment! Say hello to the completely reimagined features of The Apartments at Windbrooke Crossing.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
15 Units Available
Brook Run
2734 N Buffalo Grove Rd, Arlington Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
959 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A resort-style community with a large fitness center, pool, and grilling area. Modern living just minutes from Chicago. Apartments feature cathedral ceilings, private balconies or patios, and in-home washers and dryers.
City Guide for Palatine, IL

"My kind of town, Chicago is. My kind of people, too, People who smile at you." (My Kind of Town, Frank Sinatra)

Chicago is a world-class city that is home to more than 2 million people and that’s just in the city itself. When you count all of the surrounding suburbs, there are over 9 million people who choose to live here. If you've decided that the city itself is too busy or too expensive that’s when its time to check out the burbs. Palatine is a village in northwest Cook County that is definitely worth a second look for folks interested in settling into the good life--because who doesn't want to?

Having trouble with Craigslist Palatine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Palatine, IL

Finding an apartment in Palatine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

