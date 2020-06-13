106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL
"My kind of town, Chicago is. My kind of people, too, People who smile at you." (My Kind of Town, Frank Sinatra)
Chicago is a world-class city that is home to more than 2 million people and that’s just in the city itself. When you count all of the surrounding suburbs, there are over 9 million people who choose to live here. If you've decided that the city itself is too busy or too expensive that’s when its time to check out the burbs. Palatine is a village in northwest Cook County that is definitely worth a second look for folks interested in settling into the good life--because who doesn't want to?
Finding an apartment in Palatine that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.