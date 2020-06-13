106 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Palatine, IL

"My kind of town, Chicago is. My kind of people, too, People who smile at you." (My Kind of Town, Frank Sinatra)

Chicago is a world-class city that is home to more than 2 million people and that’s just in the city itself. When you count all of the surrounding suburbs, there are over 9 million people who choose to live here. If you've decided that the city itself is too busy or too expensive that’s when its time to check out the burbs. Palatine is a village in northwest Cook County that is definitely worth a second look for folks interested in settling into the good life--because who doesn't want to?

Having trouble with Craigslist Palatine? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more