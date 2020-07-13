103 Apartments for rent in Orland Park, IL with parking

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:37am
8 Units Available
Ninety7Fifty on the Park
9750 Crescent Park Cir, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,599
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1197 sqft
Near Orland Park Forest Preserve with access to downtown Orland Park's vibrant shopping and dining scene. Comfortable living with plenty of closet space, hardwood flooring and granite counters. Great gym, pool and outdoor fire pit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:03am
$
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,757
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 1

Last updated March 25 at 05:00am
1 Unit Available
Crystal Tree
14713 Golf Road
14713 Golf Road, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1900 sqft
Fantastic End Unit W/ Private Entrance Nestled On The 9th Tee In Pristine Crystal Tree Golf/Country Club. Newer Stainless Steel Appliances, Eat-in Kitchen W/ Pass-thru To Family Rm. Bay Windows. Beautiful Hardwood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15333 TREETOP Drive
15333 Treetop Drive, Orland Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BDRM 2 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO HAS 1 CAR GARAGE ,IN UNIT LAUNDRY. 2 BALCONIES ONE IS SCREENED.2 NEW BATHS WITH GRANITE VANITIES. FLEX CORE BUILDING IS IS VERY QUIET. FORMAL DINING ROOM AND EAT IN KITCHEN.FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
9438 Rich Lane
9438 Rich Ln, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1841 sqft
Available for rent. Beautiful two story with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.This 2 story home welcomes you with hardwood floors, open floor plan, kitchen with granite, stainless steel appliances, freshly painted.
Results within 1 mile of Orland Park

1 of 20

Last updated October 16 at 10:41pm
1 Unit Available
Cherry Creek South
16806 82nd Avenue
16806 82nd Avenue, Tinley Park, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
GREAT AND AFFORDABLE FIRST FLOOR 2 BEDROOM UNIT WITH GARAGE! WASHER AND DRYER SUPPLIED WITH THIS IN UNIT LAUNDRY. BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED OAK CABINETS AND CABINET PANTRY IN THE EAT-IN KITCHEN. MASTER HAS WALK-IN CLOSET AND SHARED BATH.
Results within 5 miles of Orland Park

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Palos Hills
11143 East Road
11143 East Road, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11143 East Road in Palos Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6826 Ridge
6826 Ridge Drive, Chicago Ridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
486 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent one bedroom, one bathroom total rehab in Rogers Park.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
Avondale Lakes
18280 Tralee Trail
18280 Tralee Trail, Tinley Park, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,895
4136 sqft
Now THIS is a great rental!!!! Custom built 2 story all brick home on corner lot! Circular drive, 3.5 car garage W/overhead door leading to back yard.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
4640 153rd Street
4640 153rd Street, Oak Forest, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
650 sqft
included: Wi-Fi, cable ready, video surveillance, parking. Coin Laundry and Storage Closet on-site Tenant only pays ComEd.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
13312 Greenleaf Court
13312 Greenleaf Court, Palos Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1450 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 13312 Greenleaf Court in Palos Heights. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
Westgate Valley
5509 West 129th Place - 102
5509 West 129th Place, Crestwood, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
950 sqft
Bright & Sunny South unit with East & West exposure, across street from public park and nature area with creek.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16446 Newcastle Way
16446 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1566 sqft
Immediate availability! Spacious, beautiful & super clean townhome in Victoria Crossings! 2 bedroom plus loft overlooking great room, master has large walk in closet.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
16435 Newcastle Way
16435 Newcastle Way, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1566 sqft
Large townhome overlooking open field in back features open first floor with laminate wood flooring, second floor loft overlooks the family room, deluxe master suite with double sinks, two car attached garage, all appliances, and a basement.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Frankfort Square
7628 West Royce Court
7628 West Royce Court, Frankfort Square, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1061 sqft
YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN AND AIRY FEELING OF THIS HOME. IT IS COMPLETELY UPDATED WITH NEW APPLIANCES, FLOORING, BATH AND FRESH PAINT!

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
19433 South YORK DR. Drive
19433 York Dr, Mokena, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1748 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19433 South YORK DR. Drive in Mokena. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
16540 Nottingham Court
16540 Nottingham Court, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Two story townhome on cul-de-sac in Homer/Lockport area. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Attached 1 car garage. Peaceful setting. Very clean. 9 foot ceilings on lower level. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Patio and yard face private open field.
Results within 10 miles of Orland Park
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Mount Greenwood
Midpointe Apartments
4050 W 115th St, Chicago, IL
Studio
$911
347 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
997 sqft
This beautiful complex is perfect for those who want to live near Chicago but enjoy the feel of the suburbs on W. 115th Street. Amenities include on-site laundry, open floor plans and intercom entry.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
13 Units Available
The Park Towers
3905 Tower Dr, Richton Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,160
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
975 sqft
Conveniently located in Richton Park close to Metra station, restaurants and the Central Park Wetlands. Pet-friendly community offers maintenance and online payments. Bright, open spaces include expansive windows and beautiful views.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 10:37am
46 Units Available
TGM Willowbrook
6060 Laurel Lane, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,255
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
965 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Willowbrook in Willowbrook. View photos, descriptions and more!
City Guide for Orland Park, IL

Orland Park: it’s “where you want to be" (-Orland Park town motto)

If you've always wanted to live that T.V. neighborhood dream--you know, a place where creating social ties between neighbors is the norm and academic values are of the utmost importance--Orland Park, IL, is your paradise. This community of 57,767 people has been awarded by Money Magazine as the 45th Best Place to Live in America in 2006. It may be a bit pricey to live in such an affluent neighborhood, but if you play your cards right you'll be glad you did. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Orland Park, IL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Orland Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

