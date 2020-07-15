Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving internet access

Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Discover Shiloh, Illinois' newest modern apartment building: Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes. This brand-new, pet-friendly and smoke/vape-free community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring 9' ceilings, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in every apartment home. Work up a sweat in our high-endurance fitness center, take a dip in our resort-style pool or take a leisurely stroll along our walking trail that loops around two beautiful lakes with fountains. Our gorgeous clubhouse features a large fireplace, TV, business center with printer and a complimentary coffee bar. Detached garages are available. Call today to schedule your tour!