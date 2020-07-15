Amenities
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Discover Shiloh, Illinois' newest modern apartment building: Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes. This brand-new, pet-friendly and smoke/vape-free community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring 9' ceilings, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in every apartment home. Work up a sweat in our high-endurance fitness center, take a dip in our resort-style pool or take a leisurely stroll along our walking trail that loops around two beautiful lakes with fountains. Our gorgeous clubhouse features a large fireplace, TV, business center with printer and a complimentary coffee bar. Detached garages are available. Call today to schedule your tour!