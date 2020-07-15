All apartments in O'Fallon
Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:59 AM

Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes

1301 Centerpoint Circle · (833) 409-0138
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL 62269

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1411-301 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 1411-108 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,170

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

Unit 1411-107 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 816 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1401-205 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 1325-205 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 1421-104 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,430

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
internet access
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well. Call to schedule your tour!Discover Shiloh, Illinois' newest modern apartment building: Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes. This brand-new, pet-friendly and smoke/vape-free community offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom apartments featuring 9' ceilings, granite countertops with undermount sinks, stainless steel appliances and washer/dryer in every apartment home. Work up a sweat in our high-endurance fitness center, take a dip in our resort-style pool or take a leisurely stroll along our walking trail that loops around two beautiful lakes with fountains. Our gorgeous clubhouse features a large fireplace, TV, business center with printer and a complimentary coffee bar. Detached garages are available. Call today to schedule your tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: Based on Credit
Move-in Fees: $300 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Dogs
restrictions: 50 lbs each pet
Cats
restrictions: 20 lbs each pet
Parking Details: Open Lot, Detached Garage: $150.
Storage Details: Patio/Balcony Storage Closet

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have any available units?
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes has 13 units available starting at $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have?
Some of Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes is pet friendly.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes offer parking?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes offers parking.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have a pool?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes has a pool.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have accessible units?
No, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes does not have accessible units.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Does Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes has units with air conditioning.
