209 Manor Dr - Unit D

2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking distance.



Qualification Requirements:

We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.

Applications are scored based on data provided.

**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,

100% of the required move-in money.

**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,

theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.



$35 per adult non refundable application fee



