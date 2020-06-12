All apartments in New Lenox
Find more places like 209 Manor Dr - Unit D.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New Lenox, IL
/
209 Manor Dr - Unit D
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:31 AM

209 Manor Dr - Unit D

209 Manor Drive · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

209 Manor Drive, New Lenox, IL 60451

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 209 Manor Dr - Unit D · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bd 1 ba condo great location in New Lenox - 2 bd 1 ba condo in a great location, over looks New Lenox Commons, Post Office, Library, restaurants, Village Hall, train are all within walking distance! Pet Friendly Many amenities within walking distance.

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3X the rent; credit score of >600,
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult non refundable application fee

(RLNE3699399)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have any available units?
209 Manor Dr - Unit D has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 209 Manor Dr - Unit D currently offering any rent specials?
209 Manor Dr - Unit D isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Manor Dr - Unit D pet-friendly?
Yes, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D is pet friendly.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D offer parking?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not offer parking.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have a pool?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not have a pool.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have accessible units?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Manor Dr - Unit D have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Manor Dr - Unit D does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 209 Manor Dr - Unit D?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILNaperville, ILAurora, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILOak Park, ILJoliet, ILBolingbrook, ILDowners Grove, ILElmhurst, ILWoodridge, ILOrland Park, IL
Glendale Heights, ILCarol Stream, ILRomeoville, ILLisle, ILBloomingdale, ILOswego, ILLockport, ILCrest Hill, ILTinley Park, ILOak Forest, ILMatteson, ILRichton Park, IL
Darien, ILPlainfield, ILBurr Ridge, ILAlsip, ILCountry Club Hills, ILMidlothian, ILOak Lawn, ILChicago Ridge, ILWillowbrook, ILMarkham, ILHazel Crest, ILPark Forest, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity