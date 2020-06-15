All apartments in Morris
213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2

213 1/2 Liberty St · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
Location

213 1/2 Liberty St, Morris, IL 60450

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 · Avail. now

$1,350

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 621 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
internet access
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Updated 1 bd 1 ba Downtown Morris - This one-of-a-kind, modern, 1 bedroom + Office/2nd Bed and a reading nook, has been fully renovated and is available NOW. Spectacular views overlooking historic downtown Morris. City feel in a hometown setting with a front row seat to all the festivals, parades, car shows and events. Steps from restaurants and entertainment. Huge Kitchen and living rooms, both great settings for entertaining. All appliances included for your convenience and all utilities are included in the rental rate (except cable/internet). Maintenance free living at its best. Qualification Requirements: Background, Credit, Rental History, Verifiable Income, and Move-In Date are all considered. Applications are scored based on data provided. Minimum Requirements: monthly income approximately 3X the rent; credit score of 600 , 100% of the required move-in money, no multiple or recent eviction proceedings; no convictions and bankruptcies must be discharged. $35 per adult NON-refundable application fee.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5729970)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have any available units?
213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 has a unit available for $1,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 currently offering any rent specials?
213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 pet-friendly?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Morris.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 offer parking?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not offer parking.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have a pool?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not have a pool.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have accessible units?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2 does not have units with air conditioning.
