213 1/2 Liberty St Unit #2

Updated 1 bd 1 ba Downtown Morris - This one-of-a-kind, modern, 1 bedroom + Office/2nd Bed and a reading nook, has been fully renovated and is available NOW. Spectacular views overlooking historic downtown Morris. City feel in a hometown setting with a front row seat to all the festivals, parades, car shows and events. Steps from restaurants and entertainment. Huge Kitchen and living rooms, both great settings for entertaining. All appliances included for your convenience and all utilities are included in the rental rate (except cable/internet). Maintenance free living at its best. Qualification Requirements: Background, Credit, Rental History, Verifiable Income, and Move-In Date are all considered. Applications are scored based on data provided. Minimum Requirements: monthly income approximately 3X the rent; credit score of 600 , 100% of the required move-in money, no multiple or recent eviction proceedings; no convictions and bankruptcies must be discharged. $35 per adult NON-refundable application fee.



No Pets Allowed



