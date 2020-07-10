/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:54 PM
45 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11800 S Karlov Ave
11800 South Karlov Avenue, Alsip, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Large, sunny 1000 sq/ ft 2 bedroom in Alsip! - Property Id: 302077 Spacious 2 bedroom apartment in beautiful Alsip! Newly painted, along with updated bathroom and kitchen! Incredibly sunny, with North, East and South facing windows.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
Pottowatomie Hills
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Homewood
18518 Lexington Ave
18518 Lexington Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
18518 Lexington Ave Homewood, IL, 60430 - Property Id: 306216 Beautiful freshly updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, new silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
11013 Mayfield Ave
11013 Mayfield Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great Home to Rent in Chicago Ridge - Feel free to leave a voice message at 708-949-6247. This Chicago Ridge, broker-owned home for rent is located at 11013 Mayfield Ave. It is in a good location with good schools.
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,775
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
10512 South Kilbourn Avenue
10512 Kilbourn Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1938 sqft
Spacious tri-level brick home with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath. Non-Smoking House. Absolutely gorgeous, well maintained and freshly painted. Hardwood floors, crown molding, and LED lights.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
11649 S Troy Dr
11649 Troy Drive, Merrionette Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
3/1 House for rent in Merrionette Park - Property Id: 271101 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include new flooring, new silver appliances, new kitchen, new washer and dryer, and updated bathroom.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Country Club Hills
4420 180th Street
4420 180th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,990
1800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 4420 180th Street in Country Club Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
11036 Oxford Avenue
11036 Oxford Avenue, Chicago Ridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1273 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home available for rent today! This spacious, well-maintained home is ready for you to rent! No pets allowed. Renter is responsible for all utilities, snow removal and lawn care.
Results within 10 miles of Midlothian
Last updated July 10 at 06:26pm
10 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,770
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,379
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,103
1844 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
1 Unit Available
Little Palestine
Reverb Oak Lawn
9301 S Harlem Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,460
873 sqft
reVerb Oak Lawn is a newly renovated three-building apartment community in Oak Lawn, IL with a mix of one- and two-bedroom units.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
15423 Dorchester Avenue
15423 Dorchester Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautifully renovated home for rent in Dolton - If you are looking for completely updated and rent ready home in the Dolton area, you are definitely in luck! This home has been completely redone and is waiting just for you.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7616 S Marshfield Ave 206
7616 South Marshfield Avenue, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
2 bed 2 bath laundry in unit! Granite counter top - Property Id: 299555 Renovated 2 Bedroom in Rogers Park-- Red Line CTA Stop! Beautiful renovated 1 bedroom, one bathroom apartment located in Rogers park features gorgeous hardwood floors, large
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
220 N Williams St
220 Williams Street, Thornton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
220 Williams Street Thornton, IL 60476 Phone# 708-895-1411 Fax# 708-895-7642 Web Site: WWW.bogsmanagement.
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
8820 South Mobile Avenue
8820 Mobile Avenue, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
800 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 8820 South Mobile Avenue in Oak Lawn. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Palos Hills
11143 East Road
11143 East Road, Palos Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11143 East Road in Palos Hills. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
4334 West 87th Place
4334 West 87th Place, Hometown, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
750 sqft
Nicely updated 2 bedroom ranch 1/2 duplex. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large fenced yard. Detached 1 car garage. Central air conditioning. Close to restaurants, shopping, park and school. Washer/Dryer included. 2 pets allowed.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Auburn Gresham
7944 S Wolcott Ave 3
7944 South Wolcott Avenue, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom In Auburn Gresham - Property Id: 314499 -Stainless steel appliances -Heat, water, sewer, trash and wifi included -Spacious apartment -CHA Welcomed APPLICANT REQUIREMENTS 550+ credit score NO EVICTIONS NO JUDGEMENTS OR
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Downtown Oak Lawn
5100 W. 96th St.
5100 West 96th Street, Oak Lawn, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1169 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Top level 2 bed/2 baths condo in downtown Oak Lawn - Property Id: 316976 Top level condo with green views of the courtyard. Steps from Metra station, bars, restaurants, medical establishments, Oak Lawn Library and Village Hall.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Roseland
518 E 109th St
518 East 109th Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
2 bedroom house for rent very nice block pets ok ,monthly income must be three times the rent to qualify. no prior evection background and credit check included in the move in fee (RLNE5733044)
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
2839 West 98th Street
2839 98th Street, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1400 sqft
Evergreen Park Rental located 1/2 block from school.
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Evergreen Park
9345 S Pulaski Rd Back
9345 South Pulaski Road, Evergreen Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Apartment for rent - Property Id: 300119 Newly remodeled 3 story unit. full basment. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/300119 Property Id 300119 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5854061)
