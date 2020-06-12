118 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with hardwood floors

Apartment List
1 of 11

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 1 mile of Midlothian

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
3011 140th Place
3011 140th Place, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1056 sqft
Hardwood floors throughout. Combined living and dining room. Dining room is open to the kitchen. Three bedrooms. Central air. Each bedroom has a ceiling fan. $1,450 monthly rent. Security deposit is $2,100.00. Bring your own appliances.
Results within 5 miles of Midlothian

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1122 sqft
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1909 171st St
1909 171st Street, East Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
Beautiful rehabbed 2 apartments available - Property Id: 290177 First floor 2BD 1Bath $1590/Month $1500/Security Deposit required. Hardwood floors throughout modern black appliances washer dryer hookup fenced backyard.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
1908 171st St
1908 171st Street, Hazel Crest, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
East Hazel Crest Apartments for Rent - Property Id: 289885 1909 171st street Located in the exclusive East Hazel Crest community First floor: 2 bed 1 bath rental 1590 / month 1500 Security Deposit required Hardwood floors throughout modern black

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4440 West 185th place
4440 185th Pl, Country Club Hills, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1300 sqft
4bd/1.5ba Ranch Style home for Rent - Property Id: 239726 Brand New Home Alert 4bd/1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Chateaux Campagne
1 Unit Available
3515 Bordeaux
3515 Bordeaux Court, Hazel Crest, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
Brand New Rehabbed 4 bed 1.5 bath in Hazel Crest - 4 bed home in Hazel Crest with detached 2-car garage and large back yard. Hardwood floors and plenty of living space. This place is section 8 ready with a 4 bedroom voucher.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2840 Orchard
2840 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,360
500 sqft
Comfortable and convenient Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, high ceilings, large living area, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more!

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2846 Orchard
2846 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,275
400 sqft
Excellent Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1044 sqft
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2049 West 135th Pl.
2049 135th Pl, Blue Island, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
851 West 122nd St.
851 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1000 sqft
Terms: One year lease

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
1 Unit Available
2842 Orchard
2842 Orchard Street, Blue Island, IL
Studio
$1,280
400 sqft
Cool Lakeview studio features cooking gas included, brand new kitchen and bathroom, dishwasher, high ceilings, beautiful hardwood floors throughout, laundry room in building, pets welcome, amazing closet space, and more! Steps to shopping,

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 02:45pm
West Pullman
1 Unit Available
849 West 122nd St.
849 West 122nd Street, Chicago, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terms: One year lease

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
5 Bedrooms
$1,825
1822 sqft
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
4848 171st Street
4848 171st Street, Cook County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
Builders own home has been upgraded and expanded with top quality workmanship. Set on a large country style lot with many mature trees for privacy. Beautiful solid oak 6 panel doors throughout ,Hardwood floors. Large basement and attic storage.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
15385 Silver Bell Road
15385 Silver Bell Rd, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1783 sqft
Ultra Lux townhome in rarely available Sheffield Square.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
10309 Circle Drive
10309 Circle Drive, Oak Lawn, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
850 sqft
Amazing 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in Oak Lawn, IL.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Winston Park
1 Unit Available
17831 Harvard Lane
17831 Harvard Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1058 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom home. New kitchen and bathroom with appliance. Hardwood floors in bedrooms. 1 car attached garage with the possibility of a smaller car as a tandem parking. Driveway for additional parking space.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
1 Unit Available
12413 South Carpenter Street
12413 Carpenter Street, Calumet Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1200 sqft
BRAND NEW GUT REHABBED SPACIOUS HOME IN CALUMET PARK! THIS HOME FEATURES HUGE OPEN LIVING ROOM AND SEPARATE DINING ROOM. BRAND NEW DARK WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE HOME AND IN ALL 3 OF THE BEDROOMS.

1 of 4

Last updated April 12 at 10:26am
1 Unit Available
3817 W 115th Pl
3817 West 115th Place, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
Beautiful 4 bedrooms, 1 1/2 bath home, now available for rent. Greeted with nice oak floors, as well as eat in large kitchen and large basement. Four large bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
City Guide for Midlothian, IL

"And it looks like you're gonna have to see me again / Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, I'm your boy" -- From "Illinois" by Dan Fogelberg

Midlothian, Il was named after a pastoral county in Scotland. It was little more than a siding for the Rock Island Railroad until 1898 when it was "discovered" by Chicago industrialists wanting to escape the crowded city. The draw was the new Midlothian Country Club and Golf Course. Deciding they needed faster access for their foursomes, they convinced the Rock Island Railroad to build a spur track, and soon passenger trains were whisking people away from Chicago to the quiet little village. Soon, it was no longer quiet or little. Today's "village" of 14,819 residents lies in the northeastern section of Illinois in Cook County. Rolling hills, meadows and forested woodlands still draw people to the area.

Having trouble with Craigslist Midlothian? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Midlothian, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midlothian renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

