118 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with hardwood floors
1 of 11
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 18
1 of 18
1 of 21
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 8
1 of 7
1 of 8
1 of 1
1 of 6
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 24
1 of 8
1 of 18
1 of 5
1 of 4
"And it looks like you're gonna have to see me again / Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, I'm your boy" -- From "Illinois" by Dan Fogelberg
Midlothian, Il was named after a pastoral county in Scotland. It was little more than a siding for the Rock Island Railroad until 1898 when it was "discovered" by Chicago industrialists wanting to escape the crowded city. The draw was the new Midlothian Country Club and Golf Course. Deciding they needed faster access for their foursomes, they convinced the Rock Island Railroad to build a spur track, and soon passenger trains were whisking people away from Chicago to the quiet little village. Soon, it was no longer quiet or little. Today's "village" of 14,819 residents lies in the northeastern section of Illinois in Cook County. Rolling hills, meadows and forested woodlands still draw people to the area.
Having trouble with Craigslist Midlothian? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more
Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Midlothian renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.
However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.
Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.
It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.
Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.
However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.