118 Apartments for rent in Midlothian, IL with hardwood floors

"And it looks like you're gonna have to see me again / Illinois, Illinois, Illinois, I'm your boy" -- From "Illinois" by Dan Fogelberg

Midlothian, Il was named after a pastoral county in Scotland. It was little more than a siding for the Rock Island Railroad until 1898 when it was "discovered" by Chicago industrialists wanting to escape the crowded city. The draw was the new Midlothian Country Club and Golf Course. Deciding they needed faster access for their foursomes, they convinced the Rock Island Railroad to build a spur track, and soon passenger trains were whisking people away from Chicago to the quiet little village. Soon, it was no longer quiet or little. Today's "village" of 14,819 residents lies in the northeastern section of Illinois in Cook County. Rolling hills, meadows and forested woodlands still draw people to the area.

