Last updated July 16 2020 at 12:59 AM

15 Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL with hardwood floors

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6849 Hampshire Ct
6849 Hampshire Court, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1740 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/ZwHxH-8Jj-w Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into this luxury 2 story townhome with a finished walkout basement just minutes from Anderson Hospital.
Last updated July 16 at 12:47 AM
92 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
$1,100
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

Last updated July 11 at 02:36 PM
1 Unit Available
8250 250 Niles Center
8250 East Kirsch Road, Madison County, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,095
700 sqft
Terrific one bedroom, one bathroom in Skokie features heat and water included, updated kitchen, spacious living area, hardwood floors, large bedroom, great closet space, updated bathroom, laundry room in building, and cats are welcome! Close to
Last updated July 16 at 12:46 AM
10 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
513 South VINE Street
513 South Vine Street, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
Three Bedroom House with Finished Basement, Hardwood Flooring and Ceramic Tile in Most Main Living Areas, 8 x 6 Enclosed Front Porch, 18 x 13 Family Room, 17 x 9 Kitchen Includes Dual Oven Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Garbage Disposal, Dishwasher

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
264 Eagle Ridge
264 Eagle Rdg, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
2 bedroom, 1 bath lower level unit appx 800 SF. Wood floors in the living room, hallway, and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen & bathroom. Living room with fireplace and sliding door to patio.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
657 Carol Ann Drive
657 Carol Ann Dr, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1100 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Duplex with 1 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in the living room, bedrooms, bathrooms, and hallway. The living room has a gas fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen.

Last updated July 16 at 12:42 AM
1 Unit Available
402 Ponderosa
402 Ponderosa Ave, O'Fallon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1280 sqft
View Video Tour at https://youtu.be/w0bnX6RM8Jc Updated duplex with two bedrooms, one and a half baths, loft and fenced backyard. Wood laminate floors in the living room, bedrooms, and loft.

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1136 LAZY HOLLOW Court
1136 Lazy Hollow Ct, O'Fallon, IL
5 Bedrooms
$2,400
4100 sqft
Two Story Home in The Manors of Hearthstone Subdivision, Hardwood Flooring in Entry Foyer and 14 x 14 Formal Dining Room, 14 x 13 Formal Living Room, 23 x 21 Family Room Includes Gas Fireplace with Marble Surround, 14 x 13 Kitchen with Hardwood

Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
2616 State Street
2616 State St, Granite City, IL
Studio
$600
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Welcome to your very own updated STUDIO apartment. This home offers fresh paint, new wood floors throughout, newer appliances and a spacious walk in closet. 20 Minutes from STL, close to IL Route 3, IL 162. UNIT is an UPSTAIRS apartment.

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
874 HARBOR WOODS Drive
874 Harbor Woods Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1719 sqft
Three Bedroom Townhouse in Fountain Place Subdivision Features Hardwood Flooring in Main Living Areas, 19 x 15 Living Room, 10 x 9 Kitchen Includes Breakfast Bar, Glass Top Electric Stove with Built In Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal and

Last updated March 5 at 03:36 AM
1 Unit Available
303 DOGWOOD Lane
303 Dogwood Lane, Fairview Heights, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1195 sqft
Solid Brick Ranch Style Home, Home Features Tile and Wood Flooring, 16 x 14 Living Room, 21 x 11 Eat In Kitchen Provides Gas Range, Built In Microwave, Refrigerator and New Kitchen Counter Tops, Two Bathrooms, 28 x 11 Master Bedroom Grants Walk In

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1105 PRINCETON Drive
1105 Princeton Drive, O'Fallon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1387 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Southview Gardens Subdivision, 17 x 15 Living Room, 27 x 12 Kitchen Includes Glass Top Electric Range, Dishwasher and Refrigerator, Breakfast Peninsula, Adjacent Dining Area with Back Yard Access, Full Hallway Bathroom,

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
801 SAYBROOK FALLS Drive
801 Saybrook Falls Drive, Fairview Heights, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2616 sqft
Four Bedroom Home in Fountain Place Subdivision, Hardwood Floors Found in Foyer Entry and Kitchen Eat In Areas, 25 x 13 Family Room Features Vaulted Ceiling and Gas Fireplace, 12 x 11 Kitchen with Glass Top Electric Range, Built In Microwave,
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Maryville, IL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Maryville renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

