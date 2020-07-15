Apartment List
/
IL
/
maryville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:18 PM

45 Apartments for rent in Maryville, IL with balconies

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with rest... Read Guide >

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr
7605 Stonebridge Golf Dr, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
Townhomes for rent in Maryville, IL - AVAILABLE FOR VIEWING 7/1 • Stonebridge Townhomes - located in a quiet community surrounded by woods and greenspace.

1 of 23

Last updated July 15 at 09:23 PM
1 Unit Available
6849 Hampshire Ct
6849 Hampshire Court, Maryville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1740 sqft
View Virtual Tour at https://youtu.be/ZwHxH-8Jj-w Beautiful hardwood floors welcome you into this luxury 2 story townhome with a finished walkout basement just minutes from Anderson Hospital.
Results within 1 mile of Maryville

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2187 Tramore
2187 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
VILLA FOR RENT-TROY ILLINOIS-UNIT AVAILABLE TWO BEDROOMS, 1 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE WITH FINISHED BASEMENT • Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles.

1 of 13

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
2160 Tramore
2160 Tramore, Troy, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
• Convenient Location: Dining, shopping and Access to Highway 70/55 and 270 all within 5 miles. • Triad School District-Silver Creek Elementary School. • Units are internet and cable ready. • Spacious 1280 SF. • Master bedroom has walk in closet.
Results within 5 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
90 Units Available
Whispering Heights
1010 Enclave Blvd, Edwardsville, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,205
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
931 sqft
NOW OFFERING VIRTUAL TOURS! Want to visit our amazing community but can't get to us? Set up a VIRTUAL TOUR. Real time tour with real Whispering Heights staff! Call today to learn how.

1 of 11

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
541 Parkside Commons Ct
541 Parkside Commons Ct, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
TOWNHOME FOR RENT NEAR PARK! UNIT AVAILABLE AFTER 7/15 Main Level- 2-Story entry into living room, ½ bath, large coat closet, large eat-in kitchen with pantry, microwave & sliding-glass doors that lead to deck.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
1344 Village Circle Dr
1344 Village Circle Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1440 sqft
Available 07/24/20 AVAILABLE AFTER 7/24 TO VIEW NEWER CONSTRUCTION DUPLEX FOR RENT-BACKS UP TO TREES AND BIKE PATH.

1 of 5

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Bayhill Townhomes
116 Bayberry Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
116D Bayberry Ct. Available 08/07/20 Great Location!! 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Town home. Off street parking. Trash included. W/D hookup, Pets welcome. PET POLICY: $30 extra rent per month, $300 pet deposit required.

1 of 6

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
24 Cherry Tree Ln
24 Cherry Tree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$840
APARTMENT NEAR SIUE - AVAILABLE IN JULY-UPDATING UNIT 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTH'S RENT-RENT IS $840 Living room (14 x 14) with coat closet, kitchen (9 x 11) with dishwasher and sliding glass doors to deck or patio, Two bedroom (11 x 11) and (11 x 10)

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
757 Village Dr
757 Village Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
Available 07/18/20 TOWNHOME FOR RENT 1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level-living room, eat in kitchen w/ sliding doors (80”X 60”) to patio, storage under stairs, large laundry room, coat closet in hall Upper Level-two bedrooms, one bath, linen

1 of 15

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
1 Peachtree Ln
1 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
3 Bedrooms, 1.5 baths, 1 car garage duplex. Kitchen with all appliances, washer and dryer hook ups. Lawn care and maintenance included. Easy access to walking and bike trails.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
18 Heritage Pl
18 Heritage Pl, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$880
Townhome for rent-1/2 off 1st Month's Rent Main Level-Living room, eat-in kitchen with door to patio and stairs that lead to upper level, laundry hook-ups, coat closet and ½ bath off hall Upper level-two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Cottonwood Village
9 Peartree Ln
9 Peartree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$895
unit available after 6/30-1/2 OFF 1ST MONTHS RENT Main Level- Living room, ½ bath, eat-in kitchen with patio & steps to lower level & pantry, coat closet Upper level- two bedrooms, full bath, linen closet in hall.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
760 Harvard
760 Harvard Dr, Edwardsville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1 sqft
AVAILABLE JULY 1st, 2020. Beautiful and spacious newly renovated property.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Lancashire Natural Terrace
805 Lancashire Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$725
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom garden style unit Available 07/17/20 $725 a month 2 bedroom, 1 bath, all on one level garden style unit for rent. Convenient location. Close to SIUE Edwardsville. Water, sewer and trash included in rent.

1 of 7

Last updated July 15 at 08:42 AM
1 Unit Available
8 Peachtree
8 Peachtree Ln, Glen Carbon, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1 sqft
AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st, 2020. Newly remodeled 3 bedroom split level duplex with large closets, 1.

1 of 1

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
Sydney Creek Townhomes
641 Johnson Hill Rd, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhome Available 04/17/20 Spacious 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath Townhouse, w/d hook-ups and 1 car garage in Collinsville with easy access to major highways.

1 of 4

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Kettle River
Kettle River
38 Cougar Dr, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 bedroom, 1.5 bath town home Available 08/14/20 $775 monthly - 2 Bedroom, 1 & 1/2 bath townhouse. Unit comes with a stackable washer and dryer. 2 parking spaces per unit. 4 person occupancy, maximum of 3 adults.

1 of 18

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
140 NORTHBAY Court
140 Northbay Ct, Glen Carbon, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1248 sqft
Two Bedroom Villa on Cul-De-Sac Street, 16 x 13 Living Room Features Cathredral Ceilings and Gas Fireplace, Crown Moulding Accents, 10 x 8 Eat In Kitchen Includes Electric Range, Refrigerator and Dishwasher,10 x 10 Dining Area Provides Deck Access,

1 of 2

Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
117 Rolling Oaks Dr
117 Rolling Oaks Drive, Collinsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$925
950 sqft
Rolling Oaks Town Homes Available 07/31/20 Beautiful new construction town home with nearby interstate access for rent in Collinsville! 2 bedroom units with 1.5 baths, washer/dryer hookup and a 1 car garage.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
University Drive Apartments
1070 University Dr, Edwardsville, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1200 sqft
Newly Renovated 2 bedroom, 2 full bath apartments Available 08/07/20 Newly renovated University Drive Apartments! All one level 2 bedroom, 2 full bath units with washer and dryer hookups.
Results within 10 miles of Maryville
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
4 Units Available
Green Mount Lakes
1200 Greenfield Pl, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,105
798 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near Interstate 64 and downtown, these one- to three-bedroom units feature vaulted ceilings, breakfast nooks, walk-in closets and resort-style pools. Apartment amenities include new carpet, and spacious floor plans.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
10 Units Available
Cantwell Crossing Apartments & Townhomes
1452 Cantwell Ln, Swansea, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,034
1294 sqft
Great Place To Call Home!!!!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
14 Units Available
Thirteen01 at Hartman Lakes
1301 Centerpoint Circle, O'Fallon, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,150
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1179 sqft
Our leasing office is NOW OPEN for IN-PERSON TOURS! As a precaution, masks and social distancing are required, tours are limited to 2 people and appointments are encouraged. We are still offering VIRTUAL TOURS as well.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Maryville, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Maryville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOO'Fallon, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MOUniversity City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, IL
Creve Coeur, MOWebster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOTroy, ILCollinsville, ILGlen Carbon, ILEdwardsville, ILGranite City, ILFairview Heights, IL
Wood River, ILShiloh, ILLebanon, ILBethalto, ILAlton, ILCahokia, ILSpanish Lake, MOGlasgow Village, MOBellefontaine Neighbors, MOFreeburg, ILOld Jamestown, MOJennings, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy