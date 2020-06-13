/
3 bedroom apartments
147 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Markham, IL
Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3304 W. 163rd Street
3304 163rd Street, Markham, IL
Large 5 bedroom, 1.5 bath homebr 2 1/2 car garagebr Close to the expressway and shoppingbr Rent is $1,500 plus a security deposit of $1,500br 4 or 5 bedroom voucher welcomeiP
Last updated June 12 at 08:02pm
1 Unit Available
16205 South Paulina
16205 Paulina St, Markham, IL
COME SEE THIS MODERN SPACIOUS 4 BED 1 BATH HOUSE IN SOUTH SUBURBAN MARKHAM. THIS SPACIOUS HOME BOASTS HARDWOOD FLOORING THROUGHOUT THE UNIT. OPEN EAT IN KITCHEN, AND LARGE LIVING ROOM WITH BIG WINDOWS FOR GAZING INTO THE FRONT YARD.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
16229 Richmond Avenue
16229 Richmond Avenue, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1050 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=khj9vyup2PH This 3-bedroom ranch style home has been charmingly updated throughout the entire home.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
Canterbury
1 Unit Available
3144 Stafford Drive
3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,925
1118 sqft
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham! EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!! https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
16333 Winchester Avenue
16333 Winchester Ave, Markham, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1053 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16333 Winchester Avenue in Markham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Markham
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
2819 173rd Street
2819 173rd Street, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1 sqft
Newly remodeled home with stainless steel appliances, washer and dryer (included), a spacious eat-in kitchen and large living room. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
16924 Old Elm Drive
16924 Old Elm Drive, Country Club Hills, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3936 169th Street
3936 169th Street, Country Club Hills, IL
Nicely updated 5 bedroom 1.5 bath home with a 2 car detached garage. Lots of windows for natural light. Washer/Dryer included. Upstairs new carpet. Hardwood floors Living Rm, Dining Rm and first floor bedrooms. 2 pets allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Country Club Hills
1 Unit Available
17149 Coventry Ln
17149 Coventry Lane, Country Club Hills, IL
Newly Remodeled 4bd/2ba Home - Property Id: 290854 EXCLUSIVELY YOURS!!! Ranch Style Home Hardwood floors throughout 2 Car garage, black appliances Washer dryer hookup Fenced backyard, patio deck Open floor living room + dining room Within
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3203 Woodworth Pl
3203 Woodworth Place, Hazel Crest, IL
Beautiful Home 5Bd 2Bath - Property Id: 290224 Beautiful home 5BD 2Bath $2,500/Month $1600 Sec Deposit or 5BD CHA voucher welcome. W/D hook up , 1 car garage , Fenced back yard, No basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Pottowatomie Hills
1 Unit Available
17413 Kedzie Avenue
17413 Kedzie Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
3 Bedroom, 1 Bath, Attached Garage!! - Property Id: 186911 3 bedroom, 1 bath, attached garage, laundry room, near schools, shopping and minutes away from I80, I57 & I294. Vouchers accepted! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Harvey
1 Unit Available
16935 Western Ave
16935 Western Avenue, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
920 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home. - Property Id: 264535 Lovely 3 bedroom brick home with a bonus room and lots of closet space. Extra-large back yard, garage, and side drive. The home is on a quiet block directly across from Jesse White Learning Academy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Hazelcrest Highland
1 Unit Available
3207 Oak Court
3207 Oak Court, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1393 sqft
Hurry!!!! For a lease sign on or before July 1st - you will get a $100 Amazon gift card!!!! Only 1-month security deposit for good credit! Fully renovated 3 bed / 2 bath home located in a desirable tree-lined cul de sac neighborhood.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
14535 Karlov Avenue
14535 Karlov Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1350 sqft
Fully renovated, freshly painted house. Stainless steel appliances. Has central air conditioning. With washer and dryer. Has finished basement and detached garage. Available immediately.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Apple Tree of Hazelcrest
1 Unit Available
17211 Peach Grove Lane
17211 Peach Grove Lane, Hazel Crest, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1062 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17211 Peach Grove Lane in Hazel Crest. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
14350 Homan Ave
14350 Homan Avenue, Midlothian, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1100 sqft
3/1 house for rent in Midlothian - Property Id: 245309 Beautiful updated 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom single family home. Features include hardwood floors, new washer and dryer, silver appliances, and updated bathroom.
Results within 5 miles of Markham
Verified
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Riverdale
2 Units Available
Pangea Lakes
13300 S Indiana Ave, Chicago, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,190
1077 sqft
Hardwood floors, on-site laundry, parking, and outdoor living space await at Pangea Lakes Apartments, between South Indiana Ave and East 133rd. These pet-friendly residences boast hardwood floors and private balconies for prospective tenants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
South River
1 Unit Available
663 East 160th Place
663 East 160th Place, South Holland, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Dixmoor
1 Unit Available
17619 Western Avenue
17619 Western Avenue, Homewood, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1860 sqft
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
216 East Maple Drive
216 Maple Drive, Glenwood, IL
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
Normandy Villas
1 Unit Available
23 Peyton Drive
23 Peyton Drive, Chicago Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
3028 141st Street
3028 141st Street, Blue Island, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1144 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14448 Kilbourn Avenue
14448 Kilbourn Avenue, Midlothian, IL
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $1000 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease. This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
Last updated June 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
14918 Wabash Avenue
14918 Wabash Avenue, Dolton, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1277 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.