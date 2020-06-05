All apartments in Markham
Last updated June 5 2020 at 1:37 AM

3144 Stafford Drive

3144 Stafford Drive · (847) 796-0441
Location

3144 Stafford Drive, Markham, IL 60428
Canterbury

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,925

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1118 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham!

EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ

This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood. The entire home has been updated with hardwood laminate flooring, fresh paint, white cabinets, and newer appliances. The family room boasts floor to ceiling windows across the front, looking over the neighborhood. All three bedrooms are spacious with ample natural light and ceiling fans. Massive backyard, with detached 2-car garage.

School Data
Elementary: Highlands Elementary School (144)
Junior High: Prairie-Hills Junior High School (144)
High School: Hillcrest High School (228)

Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-Month lease agreement required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3144 Stafford Drive have any available units?
3144 Stafford Drive has a unit available for $1,925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 3144 Stafford Drive have?
Some of 3144 Stafford Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3144 Stafford Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3144 Stafford Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3144 Stafford Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3144 Stafford Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3144 Stafford Drive does offer parking.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3144 Stafford Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive have a pool?
No, 3144 Stafford Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive have accessible units?
No, 3144 Stafford Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3144 Stafford Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3144 Stafford Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3144 Stafford Drive has units with air conditioning.
