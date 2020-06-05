3144 Stafford Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom Single Family Home for Rent in Markham!



EXPERIENCE OUR 360° 3D TOUR ONLINE NOW!!

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=QFnWqaFjywQ



This 3-bedroom ranch style home sits on a quiet street in a peaceful neighborhood. The entire home has been updated with hardwood laminate flooring, fresh paint, white cabinets, and newer appliances. The family room boasts floor to ceiling windows across the front, looking over the neighborhood. All three bedrooms are spacious with ample natural light and ceiling fans. Massive backyard, with detached 2-car garage.



School Data

Elementary: Highlands Elementary School (144)

Junior High: Prairie-Hills Junior High School (144)

High School: Hillcrest High School (228)



Available Immediately. Pets are welcome, considered on a case by case basis. 12-Month lease agreement required.