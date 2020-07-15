Apartment List
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:19 PM

130 Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL with garages

Lemont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
908 East Street
908 East St, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,495
2400 sqft
Newer townhome right in the heart of Lemont. Walk to schools, churches and downtown Lemont. Large units. Aprox 2400 sq ft. 2 car garages. Granite counters. Beautiful backsplashes. Top of the line GE Stainless appliances Full size washer & dryer.

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Downtown Lemont
354 River Street
354 River Road, Lemont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1749 sqft
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated.
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
$
101 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,721
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
10 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,672
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,321
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,484
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,879
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$952
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 16 at 12:13 AM
$
15 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$899
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 17

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1441 CONCORD Drive
1441 Concord Drive, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,895
2034 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1441 CONCORD Drive in Downers Grove. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 25

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6340 AMERICANA Drive
6340 Americana Drive, Willowbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
THIS IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO LIVE IN ONE OF THE MOST SOUGHT AFTER COMPLEXES IN THE WEST SUBURBS. 2-BDRM 2-FULL BATH CONDO IN FABULOUS LAKE HINSDALE TOWER. This unit is stunning and impeccably maintained.

1 of 27

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6887 Fieldstone Drive
6887 Fieldstone Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
4893 sqft
This beautiful suburban home with 5 bedrooms and 5 full bathrooms is the perfect place to create memories.

1 of 1

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Bloomfield Village
481 Bloomfield Drive
481 Bloomfield Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2058 sqft
Spacious two story single family home with four bedrooms and two and 1/2 baths - Freshly painted - Never appliances -

1 of 8

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Lockport
1011 Ashley Court
1011 Ashley Court South, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1011 Ashley Court in Lockport. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 12

Last updated July 15 at 11:42 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 10

Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
611 Iola Ave
611 Iola Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
950 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Seller financing available to a well qualified purchaser with significant down payment.

1 of 3

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hampton Park
336 Macon Avenue
336 Macon Avenue, Romeoville, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
New stainless steel appliances. Screened porch in the back. Close to bike/running trail. Five minutes from elementary school. 3 miles from middles school and 1.1 miles from high school. Tool shed in the background.

1 of 43

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Ambriance Drive
501 Ambriance Drive, Burr Ridge, IL
5 Bedrooms
$7,000
9990 sqft
EXQUISITE BRICK CUSTOM HOME IN COVETED AMBRIANCE GATED COMMUNITY. THIS IS A TRUE MASTERPIECE SET ON A THE BEST WATERFRONT INTERIOR LOT IN THE DEVELOPMENT. FEATURING 5 BEDROOMS AND 5.2 BATHS.

1 of 33

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1009 Claremont Drive
1009 Claremont Drive, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
1800 sqft
Excellent townhome rental in Downers Grove! 3 bed, 2.1 bath has a lot to offer. Living room with hardwood floors, large bay window and vaulted ceilings. Light and bright kitchen has updated appliances, ample table space and huge walk-in pantry.

1 of 5

Last updated July 14 at 07:08 AM
1 Unit Available
2432 Salem Court
2432 Salem Court, Woodridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,651
1137 sqft
Amazing 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom apartment in Woodridge. Amenities included: balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, stainless steel appliance, and washer dryer. Minutes from 1355; I55 and I88. Great neighborhood.

1 of 63

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
6501 South County Line Road
6501 South County Line Road, Burr Ridge, IL
8 Bedrooms
$20,000
30097 sqft
An exquisite mansion awaits you. This incredibly designed estate features details from a variety of inspirations. Jerusalem limestone, White House flooring. 30,000+ sq ft of spectacular living & entertaining area +15,000 sq.

1 of 25

Last updated July 16 at 12:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.

1 of 22

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
801 VILLAGE CENTER Drive
801 Village Center Dr, Burr Ridge, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1237 sqft
Everything imaginable right outside your front door You will LOVE living here! This large 2bed/ 2bath second floor unit faces west and features granite countertops, open floor plan, huge walk in closets, in-unit washer and dryer and a balcony.

1 of 16

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Sedgwick
9931 West 143rd Place
9931 143rd Place, Orland Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1800 sqft
located in old orland historical district, walk to train and local establishments.

1 of 31

Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garages in Lemont, IL

Lemont apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

