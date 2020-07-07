354 River Street

Amenities
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated. Open floor plan features include; spacious kitchen, maple cabinets with ample storage space, tile back-splash, large island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood throughout main level. Features a full size in-unit washer/dryer. Luxurious master suite with spacious balcony with great view overlooking downtown Lemont, spacious walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks and upgraded shower; generous room sizes, garage parking, elevator building, convenient location near shopping, dining, Metra, I-355, downtown Lemont.