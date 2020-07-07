All apartments in Lemont
354 River Street
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:52 AM

354 River Street

354 River Road · (630) 560-1001
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

354 River Road, Lemont, IL 60439
Downtown Lemont

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3407 · Avail. now

$2,100

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1749 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
garage
Popular Lemont Loft building with panoramic views overlooking historic downtown. This corner unit Penthouse suite is elegantly updated. Open floor plan features include; spacious kitchen, maple cabinets with ample storage space, tile back-splash, large island, granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood throughout main level. Features a full size in-unit washer/dryer. Luxurious master suite with spacious balcony with great view overlooking downtown Lemont, spacious walk-in closet, private bathroom with dual sinks and upgraded shower; generous room sizes, garage parking, elevator building, convenient location near shopping, dining, Metra, I-355, downtown Lemont.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 354 River Street have any available units?
354 River Street has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 354 River Street have?
Some of 354 River Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 354 River Street currently offering any rent specials?
354 River Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 354 River Street pet-friendly?
No, 354 River Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lemont.
Does 354 River Street offer parking?
Yes, 354 River Street offers parking.
Does 354 River Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 354 River Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 354 River Street have a pool?
No, 354 River Street does not have a pool.
Does 354 River Street have accessible units?
No, 354 River Street does not have accessible units.
Does 354 River Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 354 River Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 354 River Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 354 River Street does not have units with air conditioning.
