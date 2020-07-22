68 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Lemont, IL

Apartment List
1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
13035 Parker Rd
13035 Parker Road, Cook County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,025
3325 sqft
Elegant and spacious, an entertainer's dream home! Providing a spectacular floorplan, formal dining & living room, and a massive great room with cathedral ceilings and fireplace, this home offers everything you need and more for you and your loved
Results within 5 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
92 Units Available
Highland Ridge
16234 West 143rd Street, Lockport, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,382
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,851
1207 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Your new home awaits at beautiful Highland Ridge.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
19 Units Available
Meadows at River Run
350 Whitewater Drive, Bolingbrook, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,318
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,740
1262 sqft
Conveniently located near I-55, I-355, and I-88. Residents live in units with laundry, patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community is pet-friendly and features pool, parking, dog park, clubhouse and gym.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
12 Units Available
Prentiss Creek
2110 Prentiss Dr, Downers Grove, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,028
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1100 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 06:44 PM
11 Units Available
The Townhomes at Highcrest
3514 83rd St, Woodridge, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,295
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1300 sqft
Our wonderful apartment community offers a unique living experience by providing residents with spacious apartments, convenient and modern amenities, and a location central to all of the city has to offer.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
15 Units Available
Montclare
The Brook on Janes
401 Janes Avenue, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$1,423
502 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,572
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,788
1102 sqft
Conveniently located near I-355 and I-55 for easy commuting. Close to IKEA, The Promenade, and nature preserves. Enjoy stylish design and spacious floor plans in these elegant apartments.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
$
8 Units Available
Westmont Village
6715 Lakeshore Dr, Westmont, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,201
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1327 sqft
**Now open by appointment! Contact us today to schedule an in-person, self-guided or virtual leasing tour.**Conveniently located in the charming western suburbs of Chicago, Westmont Village offers 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Westmont, Illinois.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 06:38 PM
$
16 Units Available
Riverstone
308 Woodcreek Dr, Bolingbrook, IL
Studio
$850
368 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
621 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,147
810 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with fully equipped kitchens. Tenants get access to a business center, media room and volleyball court. Right near I-355 and I-55. Close to DuPage River Park for a convenient natural getaway.
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 21 at 08:05 PM
Contact for Availability
Windsor Lakes
7499 S. Woodward Ave, Woodridge, IL
Studio
$838
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$943
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,198
895 sqft
Windsor Lakes provides an exceptional location, unlimited recreational opportunities, and newly renovated apartment homes.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Lorraine Avenue
12 Lorraine Avenue, Woodridge, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,945
1550 sqft
Three Bedroom/Two Bathroom Ranch House with a Great Location: Close to I-355, Shopping, Community Pool, Tennis Courts & Clubhouse. Large Deck and Beautiful Yard.

1 of 12

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
681 Kensington Way
681 Kensington Way, Bolingbrook, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1618 sqft
NICE 3 BEDROOM 1.1 BATH WITH 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. LOWER LEVEL HAS SLIDING DOOR LEADING OUT TO LARGE FENCED IN YARD. CLOSE TO DINING, SHOPPING, ENTERTAINMENT AND I355. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
6412 Powell Street
6412 Powell Street, Downers Grove, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
900 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Ranch Rental home in desirable Downers Grove. Great location steps to Kingsley Elementary school & South HS.

1 of 26

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
5733 Fairmount Avenue
5733 Fairmount Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,795
2174 sqft
Available now! Great curb appeal...

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
1 Unit Available
16540 Nottingham Court
16540 Nottingham Court, Lockport, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1250 sqft
Two story townhome on cul-de-sac in Homer/Lockport area. 2 bedrooms, 1.5 bath. Attached 1 car garage. Peaceful setting. Very clean. 9 foot ceilings on lower level. Oak cabinets in kitchen. Patio and yard face private open field.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Run
535 Brookside Drive
535 Brookside Drive, Westmont, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Owner requires good job and a good credit score of 600-700 to qualify. One pet limit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Indian Oaks
240 Chippewa Court, Unit B
240 Chippewa Court, Bolingbrook, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1000 sqft
2 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent in Bolingbrook, Available Immediately!! VIEW OUR INTERACTIVE 3D VIRTUAL TOUR ONLINE NOW https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=wu6fYSCv5iV Gorgeous and recently updated.

1 of 11

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
7363 Grand Avenue
7363 Grand Avenue, Downers Grove, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
968 sqft
7363 Grand Avenue Available 06/01/20 Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove - Recent updates! Great location, two bedroom, two bath condo in Downers Grove. New carpet, recently painted. Washer/dryer located in building.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Hinsbrook
401 70th Street
401 70th Street, Darien, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1128 sqft
Check out this meticulously maintained house close to everything. Kitchen completely redone (floor, cabinets and granite counter tops, SS appliances, and more) and whole house painted in 2017.
Results within 10 miles of Lemont
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
37 Units Available
Elan Yorktown
50 Yorktown Center, Lombard, IL
Studio
$1,548
696 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,662
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,386
1361 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
23 Units Available
Springs at Weber Road
700 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL
Studio
$1,251
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,402
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1123 sqft
This brand-new community has a clubhouse, swimming pool and 24-hour fitness center. Units feature granite countertops, in-unit laundry and the option of furnished apartments. Lewis University, I-55 and Lake Renwick Preserve are all nearby.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 06:42 PM
$
12 Units Available
Residences of Orland Park Crossing
9510 140th St, Orland Park, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,963
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,469
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,099
1838 sqft
Apartments range from traditional units in four-story buildings to charming townhomes or row home designs complete with attached garages. Moments from La Grange Road and Southwest Hwy.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 22 at 06:40 PM
36 Units Available
The Iroquois Club Apartments
1101 Iroquois Ave, Naperville, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Nestled among 16 acres of beautifully landscaped grounds, Iroquois Club Apartments are conveniently located in the heart of Naperville, a western suburb of the Windy City - Chicago, IL.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 22 at 06:30 PM
$
13 Units Available
ReNew Downers Grove
2845 Easton St, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,260
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1354 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
$
11 Units Available
Maple and Main
1010 Maple Ave, Downers Grove, IL
Studio
$1,851
583 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,881
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Excellent location close to shops, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature private balconies, kitchen pantries, and dishwasher. Community has yoga lawn, private storage, pet spa, and fitness club.
What to keep in mind when looking for pet friendly apartments in Lemont, IL

Renting pet-friendly apartments in Lemont should offer peace of mind and convenience for our furry friends. It’s crucial to find an apartment that’ll work for both you and your pet. Before signing a pet-friendly apartment, take your time to study the layout and ask plenty of questions.

Some pet-friendly apartments in Lemont may request a pet deposit or only accept certain dog breeds. You should also consider if the floors are hardwood or carpeted. Hardwood may be easier to clean-up fur and a mess but could mean your neighbors below hear the tapping of your dog running past. An outdoor balcony can also be ideal for a pet who needs some fresh air.

Consider the neighborhood of any pet-friendly apartments in Lemont. Are they near a dog park or a vet? You should also research the rates of dog walkers in your area. It may be less expensive to move to a nearby neighborhood with a lower pet deposit, a better layout for your pet, and cheaper services.

