All apartments in Lebanon
Find more places like 104 South STANTON Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lebanon, IL
/
104 South STANTON Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:49 PM

104 South STANTON Street

104 Stanton St · (618) 624-2502
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lebanon
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

104 Stanton St, Lebanon, IL 62254

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1313 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
carport
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Three Bedroom House in Lebanon, Wood Flooring Throughout Most Main Living Areas, 18 x 11 Living Room Features Bay Window, 11 x 7 Dining Area, 9 x 7 Galley Kitchen Provides Glass Top Electric Range and Built In Microwave, Side by Side Refrigerator, Full Hallway Bathroom, 13 x 10 First Bedroom, 12 x 10 Second Bedroom, Second Floor Provides 18 x 15 Third Bedroom, 13 x 10 Finished Room in Basement, Large Back Deck, Two Car Rear Entry Car Port, Washer and Dryer Available, Available 01/02/2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 104 South STANTON Street have any available units?
104 South STANTON Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 104 South STANTON Street have?
Some of 104 South STANTON Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 104 South STANTON Street currently offering any rent specials?
104 South STANTON Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 104 South STANTON Street pet-friendly?
No, 104 South STANTON Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lebanon.
Does 104 South STANTON Street offer parking?
Yes, 104 South STANTON Street does offer parking.
Does 104 South STANTON Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 104 South STANTON Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 104 South STANTON Street have a pool?
No, 104 South STANTON Street does not have a pool.
Does 104 South STANTON Street have accessible units?
No, 104 South STANTON Street does not have accessible units.
Does 104 South STANTON Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 104 South STANTON Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 104 South STANTON Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 104 South STANTON Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 104 South STANTON Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lebanon 3 BedroomsLebanon Apartments with Garage
Lebanon Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLebanon Apartments with Parking
Lebanon Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Louis, MOSt. Charles, MOChesterfield, MOFlorissant, MOSt. Peters, MOMaryland Heights, MO
University City, MOBallwin, MOOakville, MOClayton, MOO'Fallon, ILCreve Coeur, MO
Webster Groves, MOBelleville, ILFerguson, MOSwansea, ILSt. Ann, MOManchester, MO

Apartments Near Colleges

Southwestern Illinois CollegeFontbonne University
Harris-Stowe State UniversityRanken Technical College
St. Louis College of Pharmacy
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity