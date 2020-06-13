Apartment List
/
IL
/
lakemoor
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:02 AM

47 Apartments for rent in Lakemoor, IL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
19 Units Available
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
1 Bedroom
$970
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
Results within 1 mile of Lakemoor

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1901 West August Lane
1901 West August Lane, McHenry County, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,495
2502 sqft
Available immediately is this beautiful & impeccably maintained two story situated on a large 1.
Results within 5 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:50am
1 Unit Available
804 Center Street
804 Center Street, McHenry, IL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1479 sqft
A must see! 4 bedroom 2 bath home. Hardwood floors on the 1st floor. Dining room with lovely bay Window. Main floor has 2 bedrooms. Basement is finished with full bath. Backyard with deck.. Detached 2 car garage. Washer/Dryer included.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2

1 of 32

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2620 Knob Hill Rd
2620 Knob Hill Road, Johnsburg, IL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space - Gorgeous Custom Built Home with over 4700 SF of Living Space available in the Dutch Creek Woodlands subdivision! This home offers 4 Large Bedrooms, 4 Full Bathrooms, 3 Car Garage and

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
811 WOODLAND RD
811 Woodland Road, Wauconda, IL
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
811 WOODLAND RD Available 07/01/20 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE - 811 WOODLAND RD - GORGEOUS 4 BEDROOM LAKE HOUSE FULLY FURNISHED! A beautiful 3 bedroom home ,all furnished with amazing high end finishes and amenities such as :

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3322 Huntington Lane
3322 Huntington Lane, Island Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1297 sqft
Updated 3 Bedroom townhome with great layout. Kitchen opens to living room. Laundry and powder room on first floor. Patio opens to yard and common area. Plenty of guest parking near by. Close to shopping, schools, and parks.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3522 Southport Drive
3522 Southport Drive, Island Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4214 North Riverview Drive
4214 Riverview Dr, Johnsburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1100 sqft
HOME ON CHANNEL FRONT, ONE BLOCK TO WHERE FOX RIVER MEETS THE CHAIN OF LAKES. COMPLETELY REMODELED HOME. GARAGE IS HEATED. BASEMENT HAS LOTS OF STORAGE. STEEL SEA WALL, PIER, DECK OVERLOOKING WATER. PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
36686 North Stanton Point Road
36686 Stanton Point Road, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$900
500 sqft
1st Floor rental - 2 bedrooms, 1 bath unit. Nice size living room, dining room and eat in kitchen. washer/dryer in the basement. Water is paid by owner. Gas and electric paid by tenant.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane
1001 Bonnie Brook Lane, Round Lake Beach, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
828 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1001 Bonnie Brook Lane in Round Lake Beach. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
3114 West Kinley Boulevard
3114 Kinley Boulevard West, McHenry, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
960 sqft
NO PETS/NO SMOKING/NO VAPING. Three bedroom ranch in McHenry Shores neighborhood makes a great starter home or rental property. Remodeled several years ago so this one is pretty nice! Home has an eat in kitchen and large living space.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
28094 West Il Route 176
28094 East State Road, Lake County, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2735 sqft
Don't miss the opportunity to rent this GORGEOUS home built in the 1920's! PERFECT for nature lovers and gardening enthusiasts! Over 3000 square feet of living space! PLENTY of room for the ENTIRE FAMILY! ENJOY the views from the upper deck or the

1 of 35

Last updated April 4 at 06:17am
1 Unit Available
171 Riverside Island Drive
171 Riverside Island Drive, Fox Lake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
1272 sqft
Rarely available and highly desirable waterfront home on Riverside Island! Offering million dollar views with the best location on the chain! Located on an island with road access on Nippersink Lake, enjoy resort-like living on the Chain O'Lakes.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
4314 West shamrock Lane
4314 West Shamrock Lane, McHenry, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
725 sqft
Adorable third Floor unit with garage! This fabulous bright cheerful unit has a fireplace and large Southern exposure balcony! Cathedral ceilings makes this unit feel spacious and inviting~ Freshly painted and ready for the next resident~

1 of 17

Last updated March 9 at 09:51pm
1 Unit Available
27981 North Ash Street
27981 North Ash Street, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Roomy 2 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex available now! Home features Large Eat In Kitchen with Open Floor Plan to the Living Room. Utility Room with Washer/Dryer. Deck off kitchen. Central Air. Garage not included. No Dogs.

1 of 40

Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Lakemoor

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 02:04am
Silver Lakes Oakwood Hills
1 Unit Available
3648 Greenview
3648 Greenview Road, Oakwood Hills, IL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1400 sqft
Fantastic Southport Corridor two bedroom, one bath in Lakeview/Wrigleyville features bay windows, heat included, updated kitchen with custom stone countertops, new mini blinds, freshly painted, new applicances, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher,

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
533 Cannon Ball Drive
533 Cannon Ball Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1739 sqft
***Available on 12/1/2020*** Available for rent is this beautiful and bright 3-bed/2.5 bath townhome with a lot of modern upgrades.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
5403 East Lake Shore Drive
5403 East Lake Shore Drive, Wonder Lake, IL
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
4016 sqft
This home is no longer available it SOLD!

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
430 Cunat Boulevard
430 Cunat Boulevard, Richmond, IL
1 Bedroom
$800
625 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 430 Cunat Boulevard in Richmond. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
568 Cambridge Drive
568 Cambridge Drive, Grayslake, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1652 sqft
Don't let this great opportunity pass you by! Two-story home located on a large corner lot with fire pit, planted trees, and beautiful views of nature area. The open two-story foyer provides a spacious feel as you enter the home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:56am
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Lakemoor, IL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Lakemoor renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Lakemoor 2 BedroomsLakemoor 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLakemoor Apartments with Balcony
Lakemoor Apartments with GarageLakemoor Apartments with ParkingLakemoor Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Lakemoor Dog Friendly ApartmentsLakemoor Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chicago, ILWaukegan, ILArlington Heights, ILSchaumburg, ILWheaton, ILLombard, ILMount Prospect, ILKenosha, WIDes Plaines, ILPalatine, ILElgin, ILGlenview, IL
Elmhurst, ILSt. Charles, ILRacine, WIGlendale Heights, ILBuffalo Grove, ILCarol Stream, ILLake Bluff, ILHighwood, ILDeer Park, ILCarpentersville, ILMorton Grove, ILGrayslake, IL
Lake in the Hills, ILWoodstock, ILNiles, ILSchiller Park, ILStreamwood, ILGlen Ellyn, ILAntioch, ILMcHenry, ILPingree Grove, ILMundelein, ILWinnetka, ILBartlett, IL

Apartments Near Colleges

City Colleges of Chicago-Malcolm X CollegeChicago State University
Roosevelt UniversityUniversity of Chicago
City Colleges of Chicago-Kennedy-King College