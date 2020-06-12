/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:44 AM
11 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Lakemoor, IL
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
The Meadows Apartment Homes
450 Sullivan Lake Blvd, Lakemoor, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,157
1083 sqft
Our selection of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes offer some of the most spacious layouts in the area.
1 of 25
Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
1 Unit Available
520 S Main Street Unit C
520 S Main St, Wauconda, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! - Exquisite 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath with Oversized Garage located minutes from Downtown Wauconda! This home boasts a beautiful layout with a large open kitchen, 2
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
5319 W. Highland Drive
5319 Highland Drive West, McHenry County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1600 sqft
Very nice 2 BR, Den, 2.5 BA Ranch House w 2 Car Garage in McHenry. Great Open floor plan, Good sized rooms, Laundry room off garage on main level. 85x125 Lot with nice fenced rear yard to enjoy your Fire pit and backyard BBQs.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
470 South Jade Lane
470 S Jade Ln, Round Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1582 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 470 South Jade Lane in Round Lake. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
10 North Lake Street
10 North Lake Street, Grayslake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1147 sqft
Newer condo in popular location downtown Grayslake. Walking distance to shops, parks, restaurants & Metra train. New Stainless appliances included. Mini Mart in Building. Large balcony overlooking beautiful downtown Grayslake.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
590 Somerset Lane
590 Somerset Lane, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
989 sqft
Recently renovated 2 bed, 2 bath first floor condo with awesome amenities, perfect location and great schools. Open concept living room, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar, new counters and flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
639 Virginia Road
639 Virginia Road, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
867 sqft
Newly rehabbed 2-bed unit available for immediate occupancy with lN-UNIT WASHER/DRYER. Enjoy the natural light, cathedral ceilings and a private MASTER BATH. Never worry about anyone above you! Gorgeous new flooring, vanities, & fresh paint.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1606 WOODHAVEN Court
1606 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1122 sqft
Rental Townhome-ready now! Great cul de sac location, updated contemporary flooring and paint greets you and leads to the spacious living room with corner fireplace and large sliding glass doors to the patio.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
217 Uteg Street
217 Uteg Street, Crystal Lake, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
891 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SECOND FLOOR END UNIT CONDO. MOVE IN READY, NEWER LAMINATE FLOOR, NEWER DUAL SLIDER DOOR AND MORE. LARGE MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS WALK-IN CLOSET AND FULL BATH. SLIDER OPENS TO PRIVATE DECK AND TREE-LINED BACKYARD. WASHER & DRYER.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
1 Unit Available
26332 North IL Route 59
26332 Illinois Highway 59, Lake County, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1358 sqft
YOUR OWN HIDEAWAY OFFERED IN THIS UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR SECLUSION ON BEAUTIFUL 5 ACRE PARCEL HOUSE SITS WAY OFF THE ROAD IN A PARK-LIKE SETTING INCLUDES USE OF POND & ACREAGE.
Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Cambridge Country
1 Unit Available
1622 Woodhaven Court
1622 Woodhaven Court, Mundelein, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1122 sqft
Charming 2 story townhome! Laminate flooring, living room with a fireplace, sliding door to patio and lovely backyard. Kitchen with great cabinet space. 2nd level features a Master Suite and 2nd Bedroom & full bath. One car attached garage.
