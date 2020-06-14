39 Apartments for rent in La Grange, IL with gym
La Grange Village may be small, but it still played host to a certain Mr. David Hasselhoff, commonly referred to as "the Hoff", who spent his formative years there. The Hoff is best known for his lead role in Knight Rider, a popular 1980's U.S. television series, and also for his role in the hit series Baywatch as L.A. County Lifeguard Mitch Buchannon.
The area of La Grange was first settled during the 1830s when Chicago, residents began moving out of the city and migrating to the west. The location of La Grange village allowed settlers to enjoy small-town living without all the hassles of the big city. La Grange enjoys a humid continental climate, with summers being hot and humid and winters being cool to cold, and that means you get a little bit of every season in La Grange!
Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to La Grange renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.
Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.
Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.
If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.
Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!
Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.