209 Apartments for rent in La Grange Park, IL with parking
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 32
1 of 8
1 of 10
1 of 35
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 38
1 of 21
1 of 21
1 of 31
1 of 32
1 of 17
1 of 35
1 of 21
1 of 11
1 of 36
1 of 6
1 of 11
1 of 9
"When you move from a neighborhood, you are suddenly reminded of how many friends you have and how much you like them." John Williams, WGN Radio Host / Resident
Located in Cook County, Illinois, La Grange Park is a small village with a population of 13,579 and is a suburb of Chicago. It is right up the alley of those who are looking for a unique community to call home. Did you know there is an interesting story behind the incorporation of La Grange Park? It was incorporated in 1892 when the residents of the area got fed up with the activities of Pete Swanson, who set up an illegal tavern in the community. By incorporation, they were able to exercise control over such activities and control the development of the area. Are you looking for a specific type of apartment for rent in La Grange Park? Even if you are searching for rental condos, apartments with paid utilities or an apartment complex, we have the information to help make your search easier. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some La Grange Park apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.