Joliet, IL
1115 N Hickory St #1
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1115 N Hickory St #1

1115 Hickory Street · (815) 516-5080 ext. 400
Location

1115 Hickory Street, Joliet, IL 60435

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 N Hickory St #1 · Avail. now

$1,050

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.

Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3-1/2 X the rent; credit score of >650, please check your score at one of the free agencies before applying
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.

$35 per adult NON-refundable application fee

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5307391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have any available units?
1115 N Hickory St #1 has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Joliet, IL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Joliet Rent Report.
Is 1115 N Hickory St #1 currently offering any rent specials?
1115 N Hickory St #1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 N Hickory St #1 pet-friendly?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Joliet.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 offer parking?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not offer parking.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have a pool?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not have a pool.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have accessible units?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 N Hickory St #1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 N Hickory St #1 does not have units with air conditioning.
