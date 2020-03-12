1115 N Hickory St #1

Amenities
Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet - Charming 2 bd 1 ba 1st floor apartment in Joliet. Well maintained. Washer and dryer hook ups available for tenant use in basement as well as storage.
Qualification Requirements:
We consider background, credit, rental history, verifiable income, and move-in date.
Applications are scored based on data provided.
**You Must Have: monthly take home pay approximately 3-1/2 X the rent; credit score of >650, please check your score at one of the free agencies before applying
100% of the required move-in money.
**You Must NOT Have: multiple or recent eviction proceedings; convictions of violent crime,
theft/burglary, child abuse or sex abuse. Bankruptcies must be discharged.
$35 per adult NON-refundable application fee
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5307391)