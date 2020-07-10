188 Apartments for rent in Itasca, IL with washer-dryer

/
Residences at Hamilton Lakes
1133 Arlington Heights Road, Itasca, IL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,551
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,063
1223 sqft
Experience exceptional living and location at The Residences at Hamilton Lakes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Itasca
410 Schiller St
410 Schiller Street, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
*******FIRST MONTH FREE*****These newly renovated and spaciously designed one and two-bedroom apartments are located on the corner of Rush and Schiller Street in Itasca. All units have been equipped with LED energy efficient light bulbs.
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Itasca
128 BAY Drive
128 Bay Drive, Itasca, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
2025 sqft
Fantastic townhome rental. Private wooded end unit with additional windows. Cul-de-sac location. 2 story LR with fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Itasca
116 West Center Street
116 W Center St, Itasca, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1423 sqft
2nd Floor Unit...Beautiful Victorian Duplex with perfect in-town location. Large and bright rooms with neutral paint and carpeting. Stainless steel appliances with large peninsula in Kitchen. Master Bath with Whirlporl Tub and separate Shower.
1 of 22
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
111 Morningside Dr
111 Morningside Dr, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2000 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Remodeled 3 Bed 2 Full Bath with Garage - Property Id: 107808 Contactless/FaceTime showings available. This unit has been completely remodeled and freshly painted.
1 of 25
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
636 Stone Brook Court
636 Stone Brook Court, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1100 sqft
Fall in Love with this Spacious 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom + a Loft Townhome! Enter the Home through the Big Foyer with a Great Living Room with Fire Place to Cozy Up Next to! Open Kitchen with ALL Stainless Steel Appliances.
1 of 10
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
940 Yosemite Trail
940 Yosemite Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1100 sqft
MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 2 BEDROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE ON QUIET STREET. FRESHLY PAINTED THROUGHOUT AND NEWER FLOORING! EAT IN KITCHEN HAS WALK-IN PANTRY, NEWER STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS AND TILE BACKSPLASH.
1 of 30
Last updated July 10 at 06:40am
661 Cross Creek Drive West
661 Cross Creek Drive West, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OPPORTUNITY TO RENT A FULLY RENOVATED GREAT MAIN LEVEL RANCH STYLE 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM MANOR HOME WITH 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. TOP TIER SCHOOLS.
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
783 Wellington Avenue
783 Wellington Avenue, Elk Grove Village, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1100 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY QUAD IN PERFECT IN TOWN LOCATION WITHING WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, FITNESS CENTER,FOREST PRESERVE AND PRIVATE LAKE. VERY PRIVATE LAY WITH LARGE BEDROOMS AND LAUNDRY ROOM AND REMODELED FULL BATH ON 2ND FLOOR .
1 of 19
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
630 Cumberland Trail
630 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
Remodeled 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms in popular Cross Creek Subdivision! Great floor plan. The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances and new backsplash. Fresh paint throughout! New laminate floors. Spacious Master Bedroom with full bath.
1 of 20
Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
617 CUMBERLAND Trail
617 Cumberland Trail, Roselle, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1300 sqft
Stunning deluxe unit 3 Bedroom 2 Bath 1 Car Garage 1st Floor Unit Located In The Cross Creek Subdivision In Roselle In The Award Winning J B Conant High School & Schaumburg 54 School District.
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
137 Bristol Lane
137 Bristol Lane, Wood Dale, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1980 sqft
Well kept 3-Story Townhome with an open floorplan. Fully appliances, spacious Kitchen overlooking Living Rm/Dining Rm. Two-sided Fireplace in Living Room. Master Bedroom with it's own private Bathroom & large walk-in Closets.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 06:43pm
4 Units Available
Fieldpointe of Schaumburg
1708 Arbor Sq, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$1,075
528 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,441
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
948 sqft
Gorgeous community with resort-style pool, business center, gym and open courtyard. Recently renovated apartments feature granite counters, hardwood floors and washer/dryer in unit. Easy access to downtown Chicago and O'Hare Airport.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 10 at 06:55pm
20 Units Available
Remington Place Apartments
201 W Remington Cir, Schaumburg, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,235
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1121 sqft
With 33 acres of living space, this community features a jogging path, heated outdoor pool and sports courts. Unique interior designs include decorative mini blinds, private patio or balcony, and wood-burning fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 10 at 08:32pm
78 Units Available
Ellyn Crossing Apartments
440 Gregory Avenue, Glendale Heights, IL
1 Bedroom
$885
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
681 sqft
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Welcome to Ellyn Crossing Apartments in Glendale Heights, Illinois.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
9 Units Available
Stratford Green Apartment Homes
492 Vinings Dr, Bloomingdale, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,656
988 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,807
1331 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping and dining and just minutes from the Stratford Square Mall. Recently remodeled units include modern kitchens with stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and in-unit laundry facilities.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
44 Units Available
Versailles on the Lakes Schaumburg
1024 North Plum Grove Road, Schaumburg, IL
Studio
$975
455 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1036 sqft
RMK...Rely on our Management Knowledge.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
27 Units Available
Willow Bend Apartments
2850 Southampton Dr, Rolling Meadows, IL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,488
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1550 sqft
Just minutes from interstates 90 and 290, these freshly renovated apartments offer redone kitchens and spacious living areas. Close to Woodfield Mall and Rolling Meadows High School. Pet-friendly community with gym, pool, playground and outdoor recreational spaces.
1 of 17
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1544 Willaimsburg A1
1544 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1200 sqft
Lexington - Property Id: 305223 Spacious 1st floor Unit, located near Woodfield mall, stores and expressways for easy access to any where. This condo is bright and sunny with two sliding glass door leading to the patio with a large yard view.
1 of 7
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
1161 Coventry Circle
1161 Coventry Circle, Glendale Heights, IL
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1161 Coventry Circle Available 08/07/20 Three Bedroom Two Store TownHome with Finished Basement - Three bedroom townhome in highly rated Glen Ellyn school district. Located on a premium lot with patio and wooded views.
1 of 12
Last updated July 10 at 09:41pm
1 Unit Available
640 West Terrace Street
640 West Terrace Street, Villa Park, IL
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1026 sqft
Nicely updated move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath split level home with 2 car detached garage. Kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large yard for entertaining. Laundry room with washer/dryer included. 2 pets allowed. No Pit bulls or Rottweilers.
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
Lexington Green
1418 Seven Pines Road, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1000 sqft
Immaculate + sunny 1st floor corner unit condo w/a convenient location close to shopping + expressways and great schools. Spacious eat-in kitchen w/ ss appliances and two full baths.
1 of 8
Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
33 Trails Drive W2
33 Trails Dr, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1190 sqft
GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG - GATEWOOD 2BR/2BA COACH HOME 1CG SOUGHT AFTER GATEWOOD SUBDIVISION SPACIOUS TOP FLOOR 2 BEDROOM 2 FULL BATH COACH HOME. VAULTED CEILINGS SOAR IN LIVING ROOM WITH CORNER FIREPLACE. TWO SLIDING DOORS TO BIG BALCONY.
1 of 10
Last updated July 9 at 11:50pm
1470 WILLIAMSBURG Drive
1470 Williamsburg Drive, Schaumburg, IL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and remodeled second floor unit with big windows and lots of light. Gorgeous kitchen with newer appliances, 42" cabinetry, pantry closet. Washer & Dryer in unit. Attached 1 car garage. Association has a pool, playground, clubhouse.
