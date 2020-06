3522 Southport Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

MAINTENANCE FREE SINGLE LEVEL HOME BACKS TO RIVER FRONT IN SOUTHPORT VILLAGE! MAIN LIVING SPACE FEATURES AN OPEN PLAN WITH LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN OFFERING HARDWOOD FLOORING AND VAULTED CEILINGS. ENJOY STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND BREAKFAST BAR. COZY UP TO THE WOOD BURNING STOVE IN THE LIVING ROOM. LAUNDRY ROOM CONVENIENTLY LOCATED ON MAIN LEVEL. SPACIOUS MASTER FEATURES VAULTED CEILINGS, LARGE WINDOW, TONS OF CLOSET SPACE, AND CEILING FAN. SECOND BEDROOM INCLUDES SLIDING DOORS TO THE PATIO AND BACKYARD. ATTACHED GARAGE. GREAT LOCATION NEAR LAKES AND RIVER, WATERFRONT DINING, AND OTHER AREA RECREATION. ALSO AVAILABLE FOR SALE AT MLS #10735920.